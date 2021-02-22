The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Ben Holden made two free throws with 3.3 seconds to play, and Cleveland defeated Mankato Loyola 56-54 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday.
The victory gives Cleveland a one-game lead in the East Division of the Valley. Loyola had defeated Cleveland 66-57 on Feb. 4 at Fitzgerald gym.
The Clippers trailed 44-37 with 10 minutes to play.
For Loyola, Simon Morgan had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Logan Carlson added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Lawson Godfrey scored 10.
Cleveland (10-1, 8-1 in Valley) plays at St. Clair on Friday. Loyola (10-2, 8-2) hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48: Memphis James scored 17 points, but the Bulldogs lost the Valley game at Alden.
Landon Dimler added 16 points for JWP (4-8), which hosts Cleveland on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48, Martin County West 46: Drew Dahl tossed in 12 points as the Knights prevailed in the Valley road game.
All of Dahl’s points came on 3-pointers. Miles Flack added 11 for LCWM.
Mitch Weber scored 16 for MCW.
Nicollet 73, Madelia 56: Riley Mans made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Raiders grabbed a Valley win on their home court.
Colton Thomson had 15 points, and Shane Stevenson added 13 points.
For Madelia, Ja‘Sean Glover had 27 points and nine rebounds.
Nicollet (6-6, 4-4) plays Friday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain. Madelia (4-8, 3-7) plays Friday at home against Martin County West.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 69, St. Peter 63: Laden Nerison poured through 29 points as Kenyon-Wanamingo won the nonconference game at St. Peter.
Ethan Grant led the Saints with 18 points, while Bennett Olson scored 14 and Vinnie Guappone added 13.
St. Peter (6-5) hosts Waseca on Friday.
Fairmont 68, St. James Area 59: Zach Jorgensen scored 19 points to lead Fairmont to the Big South Conference victory at St. James.
Tanner Rosch added 15 points, and Jacob Crissinger scored 14.
Hayden Jones led the Saints with 35 points.
Girls basketball
Jackson County Central 90, Maple River 57: Claire McGregor scored 22 points in the Eagles’ nonconference loss at Jackson.
Lexi Thomas added 12 points for Maple River, and Ashley Ulrich scored 11.
Maci Farmer led JCC with 31 points.
Maple River (5-6) plays Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Cedar Mountain 60, Immanuel Lutheran 27: Aubree Kranz had 11 points and six rebounds in Immanuel Lutheran’s nonconference loss at Morgan.
Ashlyn Kranz added 10 points and four rebounds.
Immanuel hosts Rochester Area Homeschool on Friday in the regular-season finale.
