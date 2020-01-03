The Free Press
MANKATO — Matthew Helget finished with 21 points and five assists, and the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team defeated Faribault Bethlehem Academy 81-44 in a nonconference game on Friday at Fitzgerald gym.
Ben Ellingworth also scored 21 points for the Crusaders, while Lawson Godfrey had 12 points and four assists. Isiah Godfrey added six rebounds.
The Crusaders (5-6) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
St. Peter 76, St. James 56: Kaden Oeltjenbruns hit five 3-pointers en route to a 21-point night in the Saints’ Big South Conference home victory.
Wyatt Olson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the St. Peter, and Ethan Volk added 15 points.
For St. James, Logan Carlson and Hayden Jones each scored 16 points.
The Saints (8-3) play Byron today at the Rochester Civic Center.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 69, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 29: Grant McBroom had 18 points for the Bucs in a nonconference road victory.
Cole Kokoschke scored 14 points for the Bucs. Zach Sticken added 13 points.
For the Bulldogs, Kobe Weimert reached 1,000 points in his career. He finished the game with 12 points.
Sibley East 60, Nicollet 46: Shane Stevensen had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders in their nonconference game in Nicollet.
Riley Hulke added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Le Sueur-Henderson 58: Dominic Drent scored 22 points for the Giants in a nonconference home loss.
Trace Edmondson added 11 points for LSH.
The Giants (4-6) host Sibley East Tuesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 61, Tri-City United 41: Kordell Schlaak finished with 18 points for the Panthers in a nonconference game at New Richland.
Lonnie Wilson added 10 points for the Panthers.
St. Clair 70, Lester Prairie 60: Connor Andree had a big night for the Cyclones with 30 points and eight rebounds in a nonconference home victory.
Max Hoosline added 10 points for St. Clair.
Immanuel Lutheran 68, Victory Christian 53: Peter Olmanson finished with 27 points and 22 rebounds in the Trojans’ win.
Ben Stelter had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Austin Hanel scored 19 points for the Trojans.
Girls basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27: Kylie Pittmann led the Bucs with 17 points and seven rebounds in a nonconference road victory.
Toryn Richards had 13 points and six rebounds. Trista Hering and Brielle Bartelt each scored nine points.
WEM (11-0, 5-0) will host St. Clair Tuesday.
BOLD 63, Nicollet/Loyola 45: Marah Hulke finished with 12 points for the Raiders in a nonconference home loss at Nicollet.
Hayley Selby added nine points. Josi Hansen and Megan Frutiger each scored seven.
Nicollet/Loyola (1-8) will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial today.
St. Peter 66, St. James 47: Morgan Kelly led St. Peter with 24 points and seven rebounds in a Big South win at St. James.
Rhyan Holmgren added 10 points for St. Peter, while St James was led by Kaydi Anderson and Kelsey Grunewald who each scored 10 points
The Saints (8-3) play Byron today at the Rochester Civic Center.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 61, United South Central 44: Abbie Theusch scored 25 points for ACGE in a road win.
For USC, Hannah Olson had 11 points.
St. Clair 61, Lester Prairie 53: Emily Olson had 28 points for the Cyclones in their nonconference home win.
Ragan Vilt added 16 points, while Sophie Cazier finished with 12 points.
St. Clair (8-3) plays Monday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Belle Plaine 62, Maple River 31: McKenna Ziemke finished with 19 points for the Tigers in the nonconference win.
Claire McGregor and Isabella Nelson each scored seven points for the Eagles.
Maple River plays Tuesday in Medford.
Immanuel Lutheran 44, Victory Christian 25: Nyamer Riek and Anna Pepper each scored 11 points for the Trojans in the win at Mankato.
Pepper added six rebounds. Aubree Kranz had seven points and seven rebounds.
Immanuel hosts Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Tuesday.
