MANKATO — Sammy Kann scored 18 points as Mankato Loyola defeated Madelia 62-38 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday at Fitzgerald gym.
Alicia Lugo scored 11 points to go with six rebounds for Madelia (1-8).
Loyola (1-10) plays at Sibley East on Friday.
St. Clair 70, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 68: Kayli Hinze scored 20 points to help St. Clair claim a Valley victory at home.
Brooklyn Meng added 19 points, and Brooklin Hinze scored 18 points. Steph Cink hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Olivia Mattison led the Jaguars with 26 points.
St. Clair (9-1, 6-0 in Valley) plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 25: Olivia Harazin scored 17 points, and Lauren Cooper added 16 points as the Knights prevailed in a Valley game at Lake Crystal.
Katelin Flack scored 10 for the Knights.
LCWM (8-1) plays at Belle Plaine on Tuesday.
Nicollet 67, Cleveland 43: The Raiders played a strong second half to pull away for a Valley victory at Nicollet. The game was tied at 30 at halftime.
Leah Bode led the Raiders with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Brooklyn Bode had 12 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Klockziem added 11 points and four steals.
Kaylee Karels paced the Clippers with 27 points.
Nicollet (5-6, 4-3) plays Martin County West on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47, St. James Area 43: Alayna Atherton had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Bucs’ nonconference win at Waterville.
Tianna Pope scored 10 points, Claire Bohlen grabbed 11 rebounds, and Ashlyn Pelant had eight rebounds and seven steals.
Taylor Sodeman scored 14 points for St. James Area.
WEM (6-4) plays at home Tuesday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Boys basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Wabasso 37: Ben Pearson had 14 points and four steals as the Chargers gained a Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Aaron Black scored 12 points, and Cole Thompson had 10 points. Malachi Kohls had 16 rebounds.
Waseca 48, Fairmont 33: Carson Ohnstad scored 14 points for the Bluejays, who won the Big South Conference game at Farimont.
Waseca (8-2) plays at Blue Earth Area on Friday.
St. Clair 59, Madelia 32: Tanner Winkler scored 17 points as the Cyclones won the Valley game at St. Clair.
Ethan Preston added 12 points.
Josh DeMaris led Madelia with 12 points and six rebounds.
St. Clair (6-5) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Saturday in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game. Madelia (2-7) plays at Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.
