MAPLETON — Maple River started the second half with a 25-0 run and defeated Blooming Prairie 62-29 in a Gopher Conference boys basketball game Friday.
The Eagles led 28-21 at halftime.
Zach Herrmann led Maple River with 20 points and six rebounds, and Teien Murphy had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Maple River (5-0) plays at Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.
Hayfield 55, United South Central 38: Riley Staloch scored 14 points in USC’s Gopher Conference loss at Hayfield.
Nick Bushlack added seven points for the Rebels (3-2, 3-1).
Waseca 93, New Ulm 65: Ryan Dufault had 24 points and six assists to help Waseca win the Big South Conference home game.
Zach Hoehn made seven 3-pointers for 21 points, and Andrew Morgan had 18 points and six rebounds. Kyreese Willingham scored 11.
James Osborne led New Ulm with 24 points, and Charlie Osborne scored 16.
Waseca (5-0) plays at home Monday against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
St. Peter 75, St. James 55: Ethan Grant finished with 17 points for the Saints in Big South home victory.
Bennett Olson scored 16 for the Saints, while Shea Hildebrandt had 12 points. Josh Robb added 10 points.
Hayden Jones led the Saints with 18 points.
The Saints (3-2) host Windom Area on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 64, Fairmont 49: Cameron Anderson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Blue Earth Area’s victory in a Big South Conference game.
Austin Thiefodt scored 14 points, and Gavin Storbeck scored 10.
For Fairmont, Zach Jorgensen had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacob Crissinger scored 11 points.
Mayer Lutheran 59, Tri-City United 50: Fakourou Tandia scored 13 points in the Titans’ Minnesota River Conference loss at Montgomery.
Jonathan Hurd added 12 points for TCU.
TCU (2-3) plays at home Tuesday against Cleveland.
Norwood Young America 56, Le Sueur-Henderson 42: Zach Berndt scored 19 for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference home loss.
LSH (1-4) plays Monday at Mayer Lutheran.
Southwest Christian 72, Belle Plaine 68: Cade Morrison led the Tigers with with 27 points in the Minnesota River Conference loss.
The Tigers host Sibley East Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 47, Rochester 44: Austin Hanel led Immanuel Lutheran with 14 points in the Christian Athletic League road win.
Peter Olmanson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts Valley Christian on Thursday.
Cleveland 61, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 48: Eric Rohlfing finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers in a Valley Conference home victory.
Ben Holden had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland.
The Clippers (4-0) play Tuesday at Tri-City United.
St. Clair 88, Madelia 72: Conner Andree scored 22 for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference home win.
Max Hoosline had 16 points for the Cyclones, and Mason Ward added 13 points.
For the Blackhawks, Ja’Sean Glover led with 35 points and 14 rebounds.
Madelia (1-4, 0-2) plays Monday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Martin County West 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44: Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 17 points in the Valley Conference home victory.
The Bulldogs (2-3) play Monday at Mankato Loyola.
Nicollet 82, Alden-Conger 33: Shane Stevenson had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Valley home win.
Colten Thomsen had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Collin Bode scored 10.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 50, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 48: The Chargers got the Tomahawk Conference home win. It was the 400th of coach Craig Morgan’s career.
Cole Thompson hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining to give the Chargers the victory.
Kyreis Harrison led the way for MVL with 14 points and 17 rebounds, while Leyton Brau added 12 points.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 62, Red Wing 53: Lexi Karge had 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Cougars grabbed a Big Nine Conference win on the road.
Mackenzie Schweim scored a team-high 23 points.
East (4-1) plays at Winona on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 58, Nicollet/Loyola 54: Marah Hulke scored 20 points, but Nicollet/Loyola lost the nonconference game at Nicollet.
Hayley Selby added 16 points for Nicollet/Loyola, and Josi Hansen scored nine.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 27: Tory Richards scored 25 points to help the Bucs win the Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Ellie Ready and Lindsay Condon each scored 10 for the Bucs.
WEM (4-1, 3-0 in Gopher) plays Tuesday at Hayfield.
Blooming Prairie 58, Maple River 41: Claire McGregor led Maple River with 15 points in the Gopher game at Blooming Prairie.
Jasmine Anderson added eight points.
Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 19 points.
Maple River (2-3) hosts Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.
Rochester 50, Immanuel Lutheran 23: Aubree Kranz scored 13 points in Immanuel Lutheran’s Christian Athletic League loss at Rochester.
Amber Casto added 10 points.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts Valley Christian on Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 50: Abbie Riederer had 19 points and five assists in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at Winthrop.
Kaylee Hunter had 15 points and five assists and Mia Johnson added 14 points and seven assists. Sam Daueg grabbed 10 rebounds, and McKenzie Louwagie made four steals.
MVL (4-1) plays Tuesday at home against Springfield.
