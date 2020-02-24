The Free Press
FAIRMONT — Maple River senior Ally Bruegger scored her 1,000th career point in her final game as the fifth-seeded Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Fairmont 72-64 in the first round of the Section 2AA, South Subsection, girls basketball tournament on Monday.
Bruegger finished the game with 21 points.
Claire McGregor scored 13 points for Maple River, and Isabella Nelson had 11.
Fairmont was led by Madysen Allen with 20 points.
The Cardinals play top-seeded Waseca at 6 p.m. Friday at Mankato East. Waseca defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66-24 on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 58, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 46: Lakesha Carter scored 22 points and Olivia Harazin had 20 as the third-seeded Knights advanced the South Subsection.
Alexis Cloyd added 11 points for the winners.
LCWM (21-5) plays second-seeded Medford, a 71-51 winner over Blue Earth Area, on Friday at Mankato East.
Belle Plaine 61, Le Sueur-Henderson 46: Sarah Lenz scored 24 points as the top-seeded Tigers advanced in the North Subsection.
Lauren Johnson and Jaylen Struck-Schmitz each added 10 points.
Kyla Samora led the Giants with 18 points. Morgan Goettlicher had 13 points.
Belle Plaine plays Norwood Young American on Friday at New Prague.
Norwood Young America 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61: Fifth-seeded NYA defeated the fourth-seeded Chargers in a North Subsection game.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime.
MVL (20-7) was led by Maddie Pearson with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Emma Nelson had 17 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. Abbie Riederer had eight assists, and Naomi Anderson scored 12 points.
NYA plays Belle Plaine on Friday at New Prague.
Jordan 61, Sibley East 35: Makenna Johnson scored 18 points for the second-seeded Jaguars, who advanced in the North Subsection.
Madie Kes had 14 points for the winners, and Lexi Hagen finished with 12.
Sibley East was led by Kenzie Latzke with 13 points.
Jordan plays third-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake, a 78-57 winner over Tri-City United on Friday at New Prague.
2A Girls
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, United South Central 27: Ellie Ready, Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards each scored 11 points as the top-seeded Bucaneers defeated the eighth-seeded Rebels.
Trista Hering added 10 points for the winners.
WEM (23-4) plays Mountain Lake Area at 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Crystal.
Mountain Lake Area 47, MCW 28: Margo Stoesz scored 14 points to lead the fourth-seeded Wolverines to the opening-round victory
Sophie Carrison and Anika Fast had nine points each.
CAL girls
Willmar Community Christian 50, Immanuel Lutheran: Aubree Kranz scored 18 points for the Trojans in the Christian Athletic League loss.
Nyamer Riek scored 13 points.
Immanuel hosts Rochester Area Home School to close out the regular season on Friday.
Boys basketball
Nicollet 74, Medford 32: Riley Hulke scored 30 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and had eight assists in the nonconference win.
Shane Stevenson added 18 points, and Colton Thomsen had 14 points and six rebounds.
Fairmont 75, Tri-City United 37: Mason Vosejpka scored 10 points for the Titans in the nonconference loss at home.
TCU plays Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Sleepy Eye 56, Madelia 50: The Indians trailed by five at halftime and rallied to win the nonconference game at Madelia.
Madelia led 20-15 at the break.
Ja’Sean Glover scored 31 points and had nine rebounds and four steals for the Blackhawks.
Ethan Arndt grabbed 10 rebounds.
Madelia ends the regular season at 11-15 and opens postseason play on Thursday at Mankato Loyola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.