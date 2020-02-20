NICOLLET -- Megan Frutiger had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Nicollet/Mankato Loyola girls basketball team in a 63-46 nonconference loss to Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey on Thursday.
Brooke Naas led MLAC with 24 points, while Margo Stoesz scored 19.
Marah Hulke and Zoey Weller each added six points for the Raiders. Hulke also had five assists, and Hayley Selby grabbed six rebounds.
Nicollet/Loyola (8-16) opens the Section 2A playoffs Monday at Springfield.
Waseca 35, St. Clair 26: Rachel Breck had eight points and 13 rebounds as Waseca won a nonconference game at St. Clair.
Waseca led 16-12 at halftime.
Hannah Potter added six points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays.
Ragan Vilt led the Cyclones with 14 points and five rebounds.
Waseca (20-6) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs. St. Clair (14-11) opens the Section 2A tournament at home Monday against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56, Martin County West 42: Abbie Riederer led the Chargers with 22 points and five steals in a nonconference home victory.
Emma Nelson added 15 points and 10 rebounds for MVL. Maddie Pearson had seven assists.
The Chargers (20-6) host Norwood Young America in the first round of the Section 2AA, North Subsection playoffs Monday.
Grand Meadow 71, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 48: Abbie Theusch scored 13 points in the Knights' nonconference home loss.
Le Sueur Henderson 59, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35: Morgan Goettlicher scored 19 for the Giants, as they opened Section 2AA, North Subsection with a home victory.
Kyla Samora added nine points for LSH.
The Giants (8-18) open the Section 2AA playoffs Monday at top-seeded Belle Plaine.
St. Peter 75, Worthington 65: Morgan Kelly scored 29 points as the Saints closed the regular season with a Big South Conference home win.
Sarah Conlon added 19 points, and Rhyan Holmgren scored 13 points.
St. Peter (20-5) opens the Section 2AAA playoffs on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
New Ulm 70, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 42: Senior Reece Melby scored 35 points and became the Eagles' all-time leading scorer in a nonconference home victory.
Melby has scored 1,394 points in his career. The previous record was 1,359 points by Connor Foley. Isaiah Miller added 12 points.
Landon Lantz scored 17 points, and Zack Miller had 14 points for the Knights.
New Ulm (7-16) plays at home Thursday against Jackson County Central. LCWM (4-20) plays a nonconference game tonight at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's.
St. Peter 78, Worthington 61: Wyatt Olson scored 23 points as the Saints finished the regular season with a Big South Conference home victory.
Josh Johnson added 16 points, and Ethan Grant scored 12.
St. Peter (18-8) opens the Section 2AAA tournament on March 4, with the site and opponent to be determined.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 85, Belle Plaine 74: Grant McBroom scored 26 points for the Bucs in a road nonconference victory.
Domanik Paulson finished with 23 points WEM.
The Tigers were led by Josh Gregory who scored 21 points.
The Bucs (23-2) host Faribault Bethlehem Academy today.
St. James Area 69, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 56: Derrick Halvorson scored 28 points to help the Saints win the nonconference game.
Halvorson made seven 3-pointers in the first half and seven free throws in the second half. Hayden Jones and Logan Carlson each scored 19 points.
Adam Heckman led the Jaguars with 16 points, and Matt Heckman scored 12.
Cleveland 43, Medford 39: Isaac Mueller led the Clippers with 12 points in the nonconference win.
Eric Rohlfing added 11 points for the Clippers.
Cleveland finishes the regular season at 8-17.
Blue Earth Area 72, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 47: Cameron Anderson scored 18 points to lead the Bucs to a nonconference victory.
Zach Herrmann scored 16 points, and Sam Keister added 14 points for BEA.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHREG with 14 points, and Porter Peterson had 10 points.
NRHEG (4-21) plays tonight at Medford.
Madelia 68, Edgerton 38: Ja'Sean Glover finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Blackhawks in a home nonconference win.
Kadin Benzel had 19 points and five steals for Madelia, while Kurt Lugo added seven points and 10 rebounds.
The Blackhawks (10-14) play today at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58, Norwood Young America 51: The Bulldogs erased a 31-18 halftime deficit to win the nonconference game at Janesville.
Kobe Weimert led JWP with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Cole Gunderson added 15 points.
JWP (12-14) opens the Section 2AA playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 29, with the site and opponent to be determined.
