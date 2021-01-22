The Free Press
WASECA — Andrew Morgan had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Waseca defeated St. Peter 80-39 in a Big South Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Kyreese Willingham added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Zach Hoehn scored 14. Matt Seberson scored 11 points, and Ryan Dufault had 10 assists.
Ethan Grant led St. Peter with 11 points.
Waseca (3-0) plays at home Tuesday against Marshall.
Blue Earth Area 83, New Ulm 48: Braden Gudahl scored 18 points to help the Bucs win the Big South game at New Ulm.
Sam Keister scored 13 points, one more than Cameron Anderson. Ashton Lloyd had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Charlie Osborne led the Eagles with 15 points.
New Ulm (1-1) hosts Belle Plaine on Monday.
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 68: Zach Jorgensen had 14 points and 13 rebounds in Fairmont’s Big South home win.
Tanner Rosch scored 17, with Gavin Junkermeier adding 12 points and Jacob Crissinger scoring 11.
Hayden Jones led St. James Area with 32 points.
St. James Area hosts Luverne on Monday. Fairmont plays Monday at Pipestone.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45: Zack Wells scored 24 points as the Knights claimed the nonconference victory at Hector.
Jamis Ulman added 10 points.
LCWM (1-2) hosts St. Clair on Tuesday.
St. Clair 74, Martin County West 40: The Cyclones forced 30 turnovers to win the Valley Conference home game.
Connor Andree led St. Clair with 13 points, while Derrik Zeldenrust and Tom Loeffler each scored 10.
Zach Anderson led MCW with 15 points.
St. Clair (1-0) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Saturday.
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46: Riley Staloch had 22 points and nine rebounds in the Gopher Conference victory at Wells.
Ethan Dallman added 13 points for USC.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Wabasso 55: Leyton Brau scored 17 points to lead the Chargers to a Tomahawk Conference victory.
Christian Edwards scored 12 points, and Carter Sexton added 11 points. Kyreis Harrison had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 74, Maple River 41: Senior Toryn Richards scored 29 points, going over 1,000 points for her career, in the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Richards has 1,014 points. Brielle Bartelt scored 14 points, and Lindsay Condon and Kylie Pittman each scored 13 for WEM (2-1).
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 20 points, and Ashley Ulrich scored 12.
Maple River (1-2) plays at home Tuesday against Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Martin County West 69, Madelia 19: Kari Matejka and Emily Dunlop each scored 16 points as the Mavericks won the Valley Conference road game.
Addie Ahern led Madelia with nine points.
Madelia (0-3) plays at St. Clair on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 62, Fairmont 43: Lakesha Carter scored 21 points as the Knights won a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Lexi Cloyd added 15 points, and Katelin Flack scored 10 for LCWM.
The Knights (3-0) play Monday at home against Waseca.
New Ulm 52, Blue Earth Area 44: Daviney Dreckman had 11 points and seven rebounds to help the Eagles win the Big South game at Blue Erath.
Bryn Nesvold added nine points and five rebounds, and Ramsey Hopp chipped in 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.
Cali Beyer scored 12 points for BEA, which plays at Fairmont on Thursday. New Ulm (2-1) hosts Worthington on Tuesday.
Mayer Lutheran 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 27: Mayer Lutheran won big in the Minnesota River Conference game at Le Sueur.
LSH (0-3) plays Thursday at Sibley East.
Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35: Megan Oswald scored 19 points, and Bobbie Bruns added 15 points as Blooming Prairie won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Hannah Olson led USC with 10 points.
USC (1-2) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Medford 50, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 49: Faith Nielsen had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Panthers’ Gopher loss.
Erin Jacobson added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
NRHEG (1-2) plays Tuesday against United South Central.
