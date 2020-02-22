NEW ULM -- Dunwa Omot scored 32 points as Minnesota Valley Lutheran defeated Martin County West 63-58 in overtime in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday.
Omot, who was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, also had six rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Mason Cox added 15 points.
Wyatt Geistfeld led Martin County West with 28 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He also had 10 rebounds.
Waseca 92, Minneapolis North 74: Andrew Morgan had 35 points and 22 rebounds as the Bluejays won a nonconference home game.
Ryan Dufault also had 35 points with five assists, and Kyreese Willingham had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Devon Townley led North with 13 points.
Waseca (22-5) opens the Section 2AA playoffs at home on Saturday, with the opponent yet to be decided.
Blue Earth Area 73, Jackson County Central 62: Sam Keister had 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bucs in a Big South Conference game at Blue Earth.
Zach Herrmann had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Cameron Anderson scored 16 points.
BEA (12-9) wraps up the regular season with a Big South game against Worthington on Thursday.
New Ulm Cathedral 69, Sibley East 51: Jon Zinniel scored 23 points to lead Cathedral to a nonconference victory in the regular-season finale at Arlington.
Zinniel made four 3-pointers. Chris Knowles and Kyle Goblirsch each scored 12 points for the Greyhounds (23-3).
Aaron Flieth led Sibley East (8-16) with 14 points, making four 3-pointers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.