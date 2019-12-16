The Free Press
SLEEPY EYE — Emma Nelson finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Minnesota Valley Lutheran girls basketball team in a 79-75 double overtime victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Monday.
Abbie Riederer scored 26 points for MVL, while Maddie Pearson had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Madison Mathiowetz scored 46 points for the Knights.
The Chargers (6-2, 4-0) play Dec. 27 in Glencoe.
Sleepy Eye 66, Nicollet/Loyola 35: Jill Thompson finished with 10 points for Nicollet/Loyola in the home loss.
Zoey Weller added nine points for the Crusaders.
Boys
Cleveland 61, Mankato Loyola 57: Ben Holden finished with 26 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers in a home victory.
Levi Baker scored 14 points, and Eric Rohlfing had 11 points for Cleveland.
Loyola was led by Lawson Godfrey with 15 points. Matthew Kujawa had 14 points.
The Crusaders (2-3) play Thursday in Truman. Cleveland (2-3) plays Thursday in Lake Crystal.
Nicollet 68, Sleepy Eye 42: Riley Hulke had 19 points and 10 assists for the Raiders in a home victory.
Shane Stevensen added 14 points and five rebounds, while Jon Mans scored 13 points. Ben Radke added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Colton Thomsen had eight points and eight rebounds.
