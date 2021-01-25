The Free Press
NICOLLET — Marah Hulke finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Nicollet/Mankato Loyola girls basketball team in a 68-39 nonconference victory over Cedar Mountain Monday.
Hayley Selby had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders, while Sam Rist added eight points and 10 rebounds. Josi Hansen scored seven.
Nicollet/Loyola (2-2) will host Le Sueur-Henderson Friday.
St. Clair 83, Madelia 21: Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 31 points in a Valley Conference home victory.
Emily Olson scored 25 for St. Clair, while Steph Cink added 14 points.
For Madelia, Addie Ahern led the way with seven points.
The Cyclones (2-2) host Alden-Conger Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 69, Waseca 65: Alexis Cloyd finished with 23 points for the Knights in a nonconference home win.
The Knights led 41-20 at halftime.
Olivia Harazin finished with 20 points for the Knights, while Lakesha Carter scored 16 points. Katelin Flack added 10 points.
Brittney Draeger finished with 23 points for the Bluejays.
The Knights (4-0) play at Martin County West Friday.
Boys basketball
Blue Earth Area 92, Jackson County Central 50: Austin Thielfodlt led the Bucs with 20 points in a Big South home victory.
Ashton Lloyd had 15 points and seven rebounds for BEA, while Braden Gudahl finished with 14 points.
Luverne 41, St. James 37: Michael Suarez led the Saints with 11 points in a Big South home win.
The Saints play Friday at St. Peter.
New Ulm 67, Belle Plaine 65: No stats were available for this game.
