The Free Press
NICOLLET — Shane Stevenson had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead Nicollet past St. Clair 78-59 in a Valley Conference Showcase boys basketball game Monday.
Riley Hulke added 26 points and 12 assists, and Colten Thomsen grabbed 14 rebounds.
Connor Andree led St. Clair with 20 points, and Joey Nicolai scored 15 points.
Nicollet plays at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday. St. Clair hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 59: Ben Ellingworth scored 17 points as the Crusaders opened the Valley Showcase with the victory at Cleveland.
Matthew Kujawa added 13 points and seven assists, and Matthew Helget scored 10 points to go with six assists.
Ben Holden led Cleveland with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Rohlfing scored 19 points.
Loyola (11-11) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday. Cleveland plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 54, OT: Kobe Weimert scored 39 points as the Bulldogs survived the Valley Showcase opener at home.
JWP led 30-17 at halftime.
Weimert made five 3-pointers and was 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. Dylan Rinehart added nine points.
JWP (10-12) plays at Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Madelia 69, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 67, OT: Kadin Benzel scored on a layup with 8 seconds to play, lifting Madelia to the road win in the Valley Showcase opener.
Ja’Sean Glover led Madelia with 45 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Benzel finished with 15 points.
Miles Flack scored 20 points to pace the Knights, and Landon Lantz scored 15 points.
Madelia (8-11) hosts Cleveland on Thursday. LCWM (3-17) plays at Alden-Conger on Thursday.
New Ulm 79, Belle Plaine 75: Reece Melby scored 27 points as the Eagles win a nonconference game at Belle Plaine.
The Tigers led 37-35 at halftime.
Cade Morrison led Belle Plaine with 18 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 29: Austin Hanel scored 25 points in Immanuel Lutheran’s nonconference victory.
Ben Stelter and Orrin Gessner each had 12 points.
Girls basketball
St. Peter 62, Le Sueur-Henderson 37: Josie Wiebusch had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Saints to a nonconference victory at Le Sueur.
Morgan Kelly added 13 points and six rebounds, and Lilly Ruffin had eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 12 points.
LSH (5-17) plays at home tonight against Southwest Christian. St. Peter (18-5) plays at Fairmont on Friday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 24: Margo Stoesz scored 16 points as the Wolverines won the Red Rock Conference game at Westbrook.
Brooke Naas added 15 points for MLAC (13-7), which plays Thursday against Southwest Christian at Mountain Lake.
Nicollet/Loyola 45, New Ulm Cathedral 35: Megan Frutiger had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Raiders won the nonconference game at New Ulm.
Hayley Selby had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Marah Hulke had eight rebounds and nine assists.
Nicollet/Loyola (7-14) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.