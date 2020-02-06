Sam Carlson admits it was easier to be an assistant coach with the Mankato Loyola boys basketball program, sitting on the bench and offering suggestions.
Now, in his first season as the head coach, he has to make the hard decisions, which he said can be very stressful.
“I didn’t think we’d have the record we have now because I think we’re better than that,” Carlson said before a recent practice at Fitzgerald gym. “But your record is what it is. We’ve shown we can be a good team, and we’ve shown we can be a bad team. But the kids are really playing hard, which is what I’m most proud of.”
Loyola is 8-11 heading into Friday’s game at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, but in those 11 losses, nine have been by eight points or less with three decided by two points or less.
In Monday’s 62-57 loss to Minnesota Valley Lutheran (20-1), the Crusaders trailed by just two points with 2 minutes to play.
“I look back at the first eight games, and we were 2-6,” Carlson said. “My emotions cost us a couple of games, but since then, we’ve all learned a few things and we’re starting to jell.”
A 62-51 victory over Maple River at the annual Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament helped turn things around. A 90-87 triple-overtime victory against Madelia was exciting.
But the biggest victory of the season came at home Jan. 28, defeating Martin County West 58-48 at Fitzgerald.
The Crusaders’ starting five features seniors, Ben Ellingworth and Matthew Helget and Isiah Godfrey, with freshmen Simon Morgan and Lawson Godfrey. Seniors Owen Casteel and Matthew Kujawa and freshman Urban Casteel round out the top eight.
“I’m waiting for everyone to jell at the same time, and then we can be a pretty dangerous team,” Carlson said. “Honestly, the toughest part of this job is deciding who plays. We have some good players who don’t get much playing time, but you still need to make sure they know they’re an important part of our team.”
Loyola is currently in the eighth spot in Section 2AA, South Subsection and would need to move up two spots to avoid the play-in game to start the postseason. Loyola has five games remaining in the regular season.
Boyer is out
Waseca senior guard Gus Boyer suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week’s 49-39 loss to St. Peter.
Boyer tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in her right knee and had damage to the meniscus and medial-cruciate ligament. She’ll have surgery on Feb. 25.
“It was a tough week,” coach Joan Conway said. “She’s determined to get back and play. If anyone can do it, it will be her.”
Boyer signed with Minnesota Duluth last fall. Boyer was averaging 19.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. She finished her career with 1,365 points, which is second behind former teammate Madison Gehloff. Boyer holds the team record for 3-pointers with 226.
The Bluejays have also been playing without senior forward Rachel Breck, who returned to the lineup and had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 46-30 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Waseca (16-5) plays at New Ulm today.
Cathedral record
Last week, senior Jon Zinniel broke the career scoring record for the New Ulm Cathedral boys, and he currently stands at 1,542 points. The previous record was 1,480, set in 1973 by Mike Wilfahrt.
Zinniel is averaging 20.8 points this season, along with 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
In his career, Zinniel has 617 rebounds, which ranks third in team history, and 239 blocked shots, which is second best.
Zinniel still has a chance to break the school record for all players. Stephanie Klavitter (1995) set the Cathedral record with 1,694 total points.
Cathedral (19-1) has a chance to avenge its only loss when it plays Friday against Minnesota Valley Lutheran, which won 72-64 at Cathedral on Jan. 6.
Kranz scores big
Immanuel Lutheran junior Aubree Kranz had a career night when she scored 31 points in a 61-49 victory over Cambridge Christian last week.
Her previous high was 26 points in a game last season. She’s averaging 11.4 points with 413 points in her career.
Against Cambridge Christian, Kranz made 13 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and she was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.
Immanuel Lutheran plays a Christian Athletic League game tonight against South Metro at Bloomington.
3s for McBroom
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Grant McBroom scored 41 points, making seven 3-pointers, in a 63-47 victory over Hayfield last week.
The WEM record for boys is 50 points by Cole Pope, while Cory Hackett and Travis Kalis each made 11 3-pointers in a game. However, McBroom is the first player in team history with two games of at least 40 points and seven 3-pointers in the same season.
He’s also had two games in which he scored 39 points.
McBroom is averaging 27.6 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 52% from the field and 45% from 3-point range. According to the Star Tribune’s boys basketball hub, he ranks 10th in Minnesota for points per game.
WEM (19-1) plays Medford on Friday at Waterville. The Bucs are rated No. 2 by QRF in Class A.
