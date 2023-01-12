LAKE CRYSTAL — Coming off the first state-tournament appearance in program history, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball coach Pete Goeringer never worried about how his team would handle that success.
“Not this group,” he said. “They’re pretty good at staying motivated.”
LCWM is 9-1 following Tuesday’s 53-49 nonnconference win at Belle Plaine. The only loss came in a nonconference game against Rochester Lourdes (10-2), another state tournament team last season.
“We’ve been playing pretty well,” Goeringer said. “We picked up right where we left off last year. We knew that game (against Lourdes) would be good for us, win or lose. I think things are heading in the right direction.”
The Knights, who are 85-19 in the last four-plus seasons, won the section championship last season before losing twice at the state tournament.
Senior Olivia Harazin leads the team in scoring at 18 points per game, shooting 60% from the field and 58% from 3-point range. She’s also averaging 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.5 steals.
Harazin has 1,773 points in her career, which ranks third in program history behind Karina Schroeder (1,856) and Lakesha Carter (1,782).
Senior Lauren Cooper is averaging 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and junior Katelin Flack is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds.
LCWM is averaging 62.9 points but allowing only 33.9 points, best in Class AA.
“We’ve played good defense the last couple years,” Goeringer said. “And I think we’re still getting better each week.”
The Knights play at Cleveland on Thursday before participating in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer doubleheader at St. Clair on Saturday in a game between teams at the top of the Valley Conference and Section 2AA standings.
“St. Clair is always a good rivalry game,” Goeringer said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
1,000 points
Mankato East senior point guard Peyton Stevermer needs six points in Thursday’s home game against Albert Lea to reach 1,000 for her career, joining 15 alums who have already accomplished the feat.
Stevermer is averaging 18.3 points this season, adding 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
In her career, she also has 487 assists, which ranks fourth in program history. Stevermer has 387 rebounds and 165 steals in her career.
Section 2AA
The Section 2AA, South Subsection boys field looks like it’s going to be quite competitive come playoff time, and this week, the seedings should start to take some shape.
Maple River (12-1) is currently the top team in the subsection, with a win against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (9-1) in the holiday tournament at Bethany Lutheran. The annual Jug game between the Maple River and LCWM boys is Thursday at Lake Crystal.
Blue Earth Area is 8-2 and hosts Waseca, which is 8-2, on Friday.
St. Clair (5-5) will have to have a strong second half of the season just to get a home playoff game in the subsection quarterfinals.
Gopher girls
It’s a big week ahead for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls team. On Friday, the Bucs (7-4) play at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, then host Maple River on Tuesday.
NRHEG (8-1) leads the Gopher Conference West Division at 5-0, with WEM and Maple River (6-4) both having one loss.
Games to watch
The St. Peter girls (6-3) play at Jordan on Thursday in a game between two of the top teams in Section 2AAA.
