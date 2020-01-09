The Mankato East boys basketball team has played an ambitious early season schedule, already claiming victories over Rochester Century and Mound Westonka.
Its only loss is to defending state champion De La Salle. A game against Park Center was postponed, possibly to be made up later this season.
But this week, the Cougars (9-1) get a real good test with a road game against Rochester Mayo on Thursday and a home game with Marshall (11-0) on Saturday.
East leads Mayo, which suffered its first Big Nine Conference loss Tuesday to Century, and Austin by one game in Big Nine play. The Cougars and Marshall figure to be the top seeds in Section 2AAA.
“This will be the toughest week of the year, so far,” coach Joe Madson said. “We’ll have our hands full, no doubt, but these are the games you need and games the guys look forward to playing.”
East is averaging 73.0 points behind a balanced offense. Senior guard Jax Madson is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and he’s made 33 of 36 free throws (91.7%). Senior guard Joich Gong is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, and senior post Jordan Merseth is averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 65.2% from the field. Sophomore B.J. Omot is adding 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
But coach Madson said that the Cougars have been really playing well on defense. East is allowing just 47.9 points, best in the Big Nine and Class AAA.
“We’re really moving our feet well, which makes it tough to get by us,” he said. “At those times when our offense hasn’t clicked, our defense has kept us in games. Our quickness and length have caused some problems.”
Madson said that East, which is 58-13 in the last three seasons, including 44-8 in Big Nine games, has only played two poor halves, coming against Century and Mound Westonka.
“And those nights, we probably played our best second halves of the season,” he said.
Unbeaten Bucs
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls are 12-0, 5-0 in the Gopher Conference, following Tuesday’s nonconference victory over St. Clair. And the key has been defense, which has held opponents to just 36.3 points per game and 27% shooting with more than 20 turnovers.
“There have been some games where the shots weren’t falling, but we’ve been really consistent on defense,” coach Tyler Kaus said. “When you can contest those shots and turn them over, that gives you a good chance to win.”
Junior guard Brielle Bartelt has been the top scorer with 15.4 points per game. She’s also averaging 4.0 assists and 3.3 steals. Junior Toryn Richards has averaged 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, and junior Ellie Ready is averaging 8.9 points. Junior Kylie Pittmann is averaging 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals, while Trista Hering, one of only two seniors on the team, is adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
The Bucs play a nonconference game against Cleveland tonight before hosting Blooming Prairie (9-1, 4-0) in a key Gopher game Friday.
“We split with (Blooming Prairie) last year, and they have everyone back,” Kaus said. “This will be a good game to see where we are, and we’re excited for the challenge.”
1,000-point milestones
Even though the season is less than half-done, there have been some 1,000-point milestones to celebrate.
Mankato Loyola senior Ben Ellingworth reached 1,000 points for his career on Dec. 19, scoring 13 points in a home loss to Springfield. He is the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 points and is currently at 1,085 points. He’s averaging 14 points this season.
Madelia sophomore Ja’Sean Glover also went over 1,000 points before the holidays, becoming the 12th player in the program to reach that milestone. Glover has scored 1,161 points in his career, sitting No. 4 in program history. The scoring record is 1,403 points by Kendall Peterson. Glover is shooting 59.5% inside the arc and 34.3% from 3-point range. He’s also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Senior forward A.J. Kloos became the fourth player at United South Central to reach 1,000 points, joining Kyle Bauman (2012) at 1,610, Ryan Kloos (2016) at 1,261 and John Jacobs (2000) at 1,070. A.J. Kloos now has 1,054 points, averaging 23.2 points this season. He’s also averaging 12 rebounds and 6 assists. He is third at USC with 564 rebounds in his career.
On Saturday, Waseca junior Ryan Dufault scored 32 points to reach 1,000 points in a loss to top-ranked Caledonia. Dufault has 1,040 points, scoring 19.4 points per game this season. He’s shooting 53.6% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers and averaging 5.6 assists.
Waseca now has 16 1,000-point scorers in the history of the boys program, though there will be more shortly. Junior Andrew Morgan needs 46 points to reach 1,000, and junior Kyreese Willingham is 189 away from the milestone. Malik Willingham, who is a freshman at Minnesota State, holds the Waseca record with 2,005 points.
