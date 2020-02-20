By Chad Courrier ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — Winning another Big Nine Conference championship was certainly a goal for the Mankato East boys basketball team this season.
Now that the title is secured with three games remaining in the regular season, there is still plenty left to motivate the Cougars.
“Winning the conference was our first goal, and we want to go undefeated in the conference,” East coach Joe Madson said. “Then, we want to win the section. But we have a lot of tough games coming up.”
The Cougars clinched the Big Nine title with Tuesday’s 88-78 victory over Rochester Mayo at the East gym. It was the second straight Big Nine championship for East and the fifth overall.
The Cougars’ average victory margin in Big Nine games is 22.5 points, with only four games decided by fewer than 10 points. East is averaging 71.5 points but allowing only 49.7 points in all games.
“I think, defensively, we’ve taken another step,” coach Madson said. “That gets us out in transition. There isn’t an area where we’ve really struggled this season. We’ve defended well, we’ve rebounded well, we’ve shot it well most of the time.”
East had won 26 consecutive Big Nine games dating back to last season. The Cougars are 55-8 in conference games over the last three seasons, sharing the Big Nine championship last season with Austin.
The Cougars have been led by seniors Jax Madson, Jordan Merseth and Joich Gong. Madson, who scored 36 points in Tuesday’s clinching victory, is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals. Merseth is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Gong is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals.
Sophomore B.J. Omot is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, and junior Pal Kueth is averaging 8.0 points.
“Our seniors have played in a lot of big games in the last three years,” coach Madson said. “They know what it takes to win big games.”
East (21-1) plays at Mankato West on Friday. The Cougars (21-1) are currently the top seed in Section 2AAA, with Marshall (23-1) close behind. East defeated Marshall 64-57 on Jan. 11 at the East gym.
“We can’t let up defensively, and we have to continue to push the ball in transition,” coach Madson said. “We can still get better in the halfcourt (offense).”
Other champs
The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls went 10-0 to win the Valley Conference championship. The Knights (20-5) have won 22 of the last 23 conference games.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown shares the Gopher Conference girls title with Medford this season. Both teams went 12-2 in conference games and split the series, with WEM winning 59-58 in overtime at home on Dec. 20 and Medford winning the rematch 57-43 on Feb. 7 at Medford.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Ulm Cathedral and Springfield will share the Tomahawk Conference boys championship. Interestingly, MVL swept Cathedral, who won twice against Springfield, who defeated MVL twice. Springfield has won or shared the last four conference titles.
WEM’s boys team (22-2) also won a Gopher title, clinching that last week with a 92-63 win over United South Central for a 13-0 league record. WEM tied for the conference champinship last season.
The Nicollet boys (18-5) won the Valley Conference with a 59-56 victory over Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther on Tuesday.
Ellwein is fine
Mankato West junior guard Mason Ellwein has stepped up his game in the last couple of weeks. In his last six games, he’s averaging 15.7 points, with two 20-point games in that stretch.
“He’s really locked in right now,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “He’s relaxed, he’s shooting it better. He’s getting better looks.”
For the season, Ellwein is averaging 11.7 points. During his last six games, he’s also had 26 rebounds, 17 assists and 12 steals.
West (6-17), which has lost nine straight, hosts Mankato East on Friday. West has lost eight games by 10 points or less and four games by three points or less.
Double-doubles
Nicollet/Loyola sophomore Hayley Selby has been on a roll in the second half of this season, recording a double-double in eight of the last 12 games.
She is averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the season, shooting 45.8% from the field. She’s also averaging 1.6 steals.
Nicollet/Loyola (8-15) wraps up the regular season Thursday with a game against Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey at Nicollet.
Riederer record
Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Abby Riederer broke the team’s single-season scoring record by scoring 26 points in a 64-33 victory over Cedar Mountain on Tuesday.
Riederer, a sophomore guard, has scored 498 points through 25 games, averaging 19.9 points this season.
The previous record of 474 points was set by Caliann Shavlik in 1992.
MVL (19-6) finishes the regular season with a nonconference game at Martin County West tonight. The Chargers are the fourth seed in the Section 2AA, North Subsection and will host Norwood Young America in the first playoff game Monday.
