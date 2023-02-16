The Mankato East girls basketball team had played just three games in almost three weeks, in part because of the holidays and also a couple of weather postponements.
A 59-46 victory over Mankato West on Jan. 10 got the second half of the season going for the Cougars, who have won 12 of 14 games since, three of which have been by five points or less.
“(The win over West) was a big step in the right direction,” coach Rob Stevermer said. “We’ve had a couple of rough spots along the way, but I feel like we’re making strides and getting better every day.”
East (16-6, 15-4 in Big Nine Conference) plays at West (11-12, 11-8) on Thursday in Part 2 of the crosstown series. In the first matchup, the Cougars used a 17-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game.
Macy Birkholz scored 27 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead East, and Peyton Stevermer had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Teresa Kiewiet had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Scarlets.
East is the defending Section 2AAA champion and in position for a high seed in the postseason, with a QRF rating on No. 9. Last year’s trip to the state tournament has been valuable experience in the final two weeks of the regular season.
“We still have a lot of sophomores and juniors who need to fill roles, but we have the confidence that we can win close games,” coach Stevermer said. “It all comes down to defense and rebounding. When we defend and rebound, we can beat just about anybody.”
The East-West boys game will be played Friday at West. The Cougars (17-4, 14-3) won the first matchup 77-61, though the game was tied at 46 in the second half.
“I don’t think our guys feel intimidated by the matchup,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “For us, it’s a matter if we can execute for 36 minutes. We’ve had these four-, five-minute lapses where we don’t defend or don’t take good shots, and that’s cost us three, four wins.”
Brogan Madson scored 26 points, with 19 in the second half for East, which holds a one-game lead over Owatonna in the Big Nine. Carson Schweim had 17 points in the first half and finished with 20.
Kyle Steinke led West (11-10, 8-9) with 14 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting.
“We’ll look at the film and figure out what we need to do, and (East coach) Joe (Madson) will have some nuances like he always does,” Drexler said. “It should be a good one.”
Future Maverick
Rhyan Holmgren, the St. Peter junior who has already announced a commitment to Minnesota State, is having another strong season.
She is averaging 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.5 steals, while shooting 51.4% inside the arc, 37.2% on 3-pointers and 76.8% on free throws.
For her career, Holmgren has accumulated 1,530 points, 459 rebounds, 197 assists and 190 steals.
The Saints (16-6) host Mound Westonka on Thursday.
Family affair
On Friday, Jaxon Libby became the 18th boys basketball player at Immanuel Lutheran — and fourth member of his family — to reach 1,000 points in a career.
Eric Libby (1996), Jaxon’s dad, scored 1,316 points. Uncle Devon Libby (2008) is Immanuel Lutheran’s leading scorer at 2,232 points, and uncle Ross Libby (2003) ended with 2,074 points.
Libby, a junior, has 1,038 points in his career. He’s averaging 15.1 points this season.
Sharpshooter
Waseca senior Tyson Reger scored 34 points in Tuesday’s victory over Sibley East. He was 12 of 12 on field goals, including 9 of 9 on 3-pointers, which appears to set a state record.
Trent Hollerich of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial is one of three players who have made 8 of 8 from 3-point range, doing so in 2001.
Reger’s previous high game this season was 17 points, and he’s averaging 6 points. He is shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.
There have only been nine games documented with a player making at least 10 field goals without a miss. In 1953, Jerome Gleixner of Bloomington was 19 of 19.
Games to watch
On Thursday, the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys play Martin County West at Trimont. LCWM (20-1, 14-0) wrapped up the conference title with Tuesday’s win against Mankato Loyola. Martin County West (14-10) is third in the Valley at 11-3.
The Marshall boys play at New Ulm on Thursday. The Eagles (17-4), who remain in contention for a top seed in Section 2AAA, won 78-67 at Marshall on Jan. 27.
The top girls teams in the Gopher Conference West Division meet on Friday when New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (19-3, 13-1 in Gopher) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (14-8, 9-4). NRHEG defeated WEM 54-46 on Jan. 13 at New Richland.
On Saturday, the Maple River boys (22-2) plays at Sauk Centre (15-5), which leads the West Central Conference by two games.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.