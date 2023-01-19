Having one 1,000-point scorer on a basketball team is special.
Having two on the same team is very rare.
“I really appreciate having (Lawson Godfey and Simon Morgan) in our program,” Mankato Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “I was lucky enough to coach them when they were in seventh grade, and I moved up to (junior varsity) when they played. They have had a big impact on our program.”
Godfrey has 1,504 points in his career, which ranks fifth for Loyola boys, while Morgan has 1,018 points. Both of them have been playing on the varsity since eighth grade.
This season, Godfrey, the more natural scorer, is averaging 20.5 points, and he’s been around there for the last three seasons.
“He’s adapted his game and improved every year,” Carlson said. “He’s always had a solid mid-range, old-school game, but he’s worked hard to improve his 3-point shooting. He doesn’t take a lot of bad shots, but we need him to be aggressive offensively.”
Morgan is more of a grinder, averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this season, with 877 rebounds in his career.
“He’s a hard worker, and when he’s on his game, he makes us very good,” Carlson said. “He sets the tone for us defensively, and when he’s in there rebounding, he gets us started in transition. He’s a very good passer; he’s led us in assists the last two seasons.”
There have been 12 other Loyola boys basketball players that have reached 1,000 points in a career, topped by Truc Ho’s 1,875 points. Dan Ward (1991) ranks second at Loyola with 1,784 points.
This is the second time at Loyola when there has been at least two 1,000-point scorers on the same team.
In 2003, Ho and Bret Brielmaier, who ranks third with 1,754 points, were both juniors, while Tyler Westman, who finished fourth with 1,663 points, was a senior. Loyola was undefeated and won a Class A championship in 2003.
Loyola (10-5) plays Thursday at Madelia.
Thomas shines
Maple River’s Lexi Thomas made eight three-pointers in Saturday’s game against St. James Area, falling one short of the team record set by teammate Claire McGregor last season.
Thomas is shooting 35% from 3-point range, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Maple River (7-6) plays at Hayfield on Thursday.
3-point party
Last week, the Mankato East boys set a team record with 21 3-pointers in a victory at Albert Lea.
The Cougars were 21 of 32 from 3-point range, which despite there not being records kept for team 3-pointers in a game, coach Joe Madson said it was far more than any game he’s coached at East.
Carson Schweim went 7 of 9, and Giles Lancaster was 4 of 4. Brogan Madson and Ganden Gosch each made three as eight different players nailed a 3-pointer in the game.
East has had 10 or more 3-pointers in nine of 12 games, with a previous high of 15 in a game against St. Peter.
Schweim and Lancaster have both tied the team record with seven 3-pointers, set by Jax Madson, who did it four times and most recently in the 2018-19 season.
The Cougars have made 136 of 343 from 3-point range this season for 39.7%. Lancaster leads the team, making 41 of 77 (53.2%).
The 107 points scored against Albert Lea ranks second in team history, behind a 108-78 victory over Rochester John Marshall in 2011-12.
Jug streak ends
Last week, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Maple River 42-38 to end an eight-game losing streak in the annual Jug rivalry game at a packed gym in Lake Crystal.
The victory pushed the Knights to the top of Section 2AA.
Maple River still leads the Jug series 27-7 and defeated LCWM in the championship game of the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament. A third meeting is possible in the Section 2AA playoffs.
Games to watch
On Friday, the East boys (10-2) host Owatonna (9-3). East leads the Big Nine at 7-1, while Owatonna is tied for second with Austin and Rochester Century at 6-2.
The Maple River boys play at Hayfield on Friday. Maple River (14-2) is the top team in the West Division of the Gopher Conference at 8-0, while Hayfield (11-3) is leading the East Division at 6-1.
Also on Friday, the New Ulm girls (11-3) play at St. Peter (7-5) in an important game for the Section 2AAA seedings. Six of the eight teams in the section have winning records. The Eagles and Saints are tied for first with Marshall in the Big South Conference, with each team having one loss.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.