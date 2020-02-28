MANKATO — When Mankato East’s Lexi Karge scored the 1,000th point of her career last week, she joined 15 other current and former Cougars who have reached that milestone.
She also became the third member of her family to reach 1,000.
Karge, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, scored 19 points Wednesday to bring her career total to 1,030 points. She also has 620 rebounds, which ranks ninth at East.
This season, Karge averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks, and she shot 53% from the field.
“She keeps getting more and more confident in her skills,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “When she was an eighth-grader, she was hesitant and reluctant to use her skills in a game, but she’s gotten better and continues to expand her game.”
Karge’s oldest sister, Taylor, finished her East career with 1,006 points, and Shayla scored 1,420 points, which ranks 11th at East. Taylor played college basketball at Wisconsin-River Falls, while Shayla played a season at Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“Their family has had a huge influence on Cougars basketball,” Stevermer said. “They’re always at games and practices, and they’ve been a really good influence on the younger players. They bring a competitive nature to the program, and they motivate the you ger players to show them what they can accomplish.”
East (12-15) finished its season Wednesday night with a 59-46 loss to Waconia in the Section 2AAA playoffs.
Another sister act
With 8 seconds to play in what was going to be the final game of the season, Maple River senior Abby Bruegger had an open layup. But she was keeping track of the numbers so she passed the ball to her twin sister Ally.
Ally Bruegger made the final basket in a playoff loss at Fairmont, giving her 1,001 points for her career.
With about three minutes to play, we were down, and (Ally) still need 6 or 8 points,” Maple River coach Devin Drager said. “I really didn’t want us to lose the game and her not get to 1,000. I could see Abby starting to panic, but I didn’t want to tell Ally and get in her head.
“The play before that, we tried to run something to get Ally a layup, but they fouled our point guard. I thought we weren’t going to get another chance.”
However, with 10 seconds to play, Claire McGregor made a steal and threw ahead to Abby, who passed to Ally for the milestone basket.
“I called timeout right after that, and Abby was so excited. She started hugging Ally, who didn’t know what had happened. Then she turned to the crowd and saw the signs people had made.”
Ally Bruegger, who averaged 15.2 points this season, became the fourth girl at Maple River to reach 1,000 points, joining Paula U’Ren, Jill Thomas (FitzSimmons) and Madi Schirmer, who holds the team record with 2,398 points.
But none of it would have happened if Abby Bruegger hadn’t finished with the most memorable assist of the season.
“Abby really wanted that for her sister,” Drager said. “It was a really cool moment.”
Weimert’s world
Senior guard Kobe Weimert continues to add his name to the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton record book.
Last week, Weimert broke team records for single-season assists and steals and career assists.
Weimert has scored 544 points this season, averaging 20.9 points per game. The previous record was 515, set by Travis Priem in 2003 and 2004.
Weimert also has made 115 steals this season, breaking the team record of 104 by Trevor Bartelt in 2007.
Weimter has made 314 assists in his career. The previous record was 303 by Josh Ziemke is 1998.
Weimert already owned team records for career steals (311) and 3-pointers made (193). Weimert has scored 1,390 points in his career, sitting behind Ziemke (1,679), Ben Kipp (1,485) and Priem (1,471).
JWP (12-14) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs.
New Ulm record
Last week, New Ulm senior Reece Melby broke the team record for career scoring, collecting 35 points in a victory over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Melby sits at 1,393 points. The previous record was held by Connor Foley, who finished his career in 2018 with 1,359 points.
Melby is averaging 21.5 points and 7.1 rebounds this seasopn.
New Ulm (7-16) begins the Section 2AAA playoffs on Wednesday.
