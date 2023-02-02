LAKE CRYSTAL — The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys basketball team had a long streak of losing seasons before going 22-7 last season and getting a taste of success.
This season, the Knights are 16-1.
“We’re finally juniors and seniors,” coach Logan Manska said. “You can see that maturity. Every day in practice is another big day.”
The Knights have won 10 straight games since losing to Maple River 62-52 in the championship game of the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament. LCWM avenged that loss by winning the annual Jug game against Maple River 42-38 on Jan. 12 at Lake Crystal.
“We practiced really well that week,” Manska said. “We made some adjustments defensively, and the kids really bought into that. Maybe we’ll see them again this year.”
The Knights are averaging 75.0 points, but in the winning streak, that has risen to 79.1 points per game. In Monday’s win over Madelia, the Knights were 15 of 23 from 3-point range.
Senior Zack Wells is the Knights’ leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points. He also averages 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Jack Brockman, a junior, is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and junior Jamis Ulman is averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
“We’ve been shooting the ball really well,” Manska said. “The kids have been playing with confidence, and I hope that continues. You don’t want to peak now.”
The Knights and Maple River will battle for the top seed in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs. Maple River holds a slight lead in the QRF rankings because of a better strength of schedule.
LCWM leads the Valley Conference by a game over Mankato Loyola, based on the Knights’ 76-66 victory on Jan. 10 at Fitzgerald gym. The teams play again on Feb. 14 at Lake Crystal.
The Knights (16-1) play at Nicollet on Thursday.
Gopher leaders
On Friday, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls host Hayfield. The Panthers (15-2) lead the West Division of the Gopher at 6-0, and Hayfield (17-3) leads the East Division at 8-0.
The Panthers are competing with Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (19-1) for the top seed in Section 2AA, South Subsection.
LCWM defeated NRHEG 58-35 at the NRHEG holiday tournament on Dec. 28.
Triple double
Waseca sophomore Damarius Russell had a triple-double in Tuesday’s win against Belle Plaine, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Waseca (14-4) hosts Blue Earth Area (13-5) in a key game for Section 2AA, South Subsection seedings.
Games to watch
The Mankato East boys (13-3, 10-2 in Big Nine) host Northfield on Thursday in a game between two of the top teams in the Big Nine Conference. Northfield (11-5, 9-3) defeated East 82-72 at Northfield on Monday to cut East’s conference lead to one game.
On Thursday, the Worthington boys (12-2) play at New Ulm (13-4). Both teams are competing for the top seed in Section 2AAA. Worthington defeated the Eagles 61-54 on Jan. 13.
The Maple River boys (17-2) host Caledonia (8-6), which has won five straight, in a nonconference game Friday. Caledonia has been to the state tournament seven times since 2014, defeating Maple River in the 2015 semifinals. Last season, Caledonia defeated Maple River 71-49 at Caledonia.
The Loyola boys (13-5) play at St. Clair (7-10) on Friday in a rematch of an exciting game at Fitzgerald gym in December. Loyola needed a late 3-pointer to force overtime, then won 72-65.
