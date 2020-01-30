MANKATO — Last season, the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team was 21-3 in the regular season, poised to make a postseason run.
But the Knights were upset by Maple River in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament, bringing a disappointing end to an otherwise successful season.
Now, the major players a year older and more experienced, the Knights are building another successful season, driven by an early end to last season and optimistic about what lies ahead in the next month.
“I think the girls were motivated by the tough end to last season,” LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. “The girls have worked hard to be better this year.”
On Monday, the Knights (14-3) defeated St. Clair 69-44 to earn the top seed for next week’s Valley Conference Showcase.
“St. Clair is always a conference rival,” Goeringer said. “Both teams really competed hard, and to beat them is always a big win.”
Junior forward Lakesha Carter leads LCWM with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, while junior guard Alexis Cloyd is averaging 19 points, three steals and three assists. Freshman guard Olivia Harazin is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and senior guard Reese Goeringer is averaging 7 points and 3.5 rebounds.
The Knights are averaging 69.2 points and allowing 48.6.
“We’re shooting the ball a lot better,” coach Goeringer said. “Our defense has improved a little. We’re going to need to play good defense when we play the best teams.”
All three of LCWM’s losses this season have come to top teams: Medford (15-3), Holdingford (17-3) and Waseca (15-3). Waseca and Medford are both in Section 2AA, South Subsection along with LCWM.
The Knights host Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons tonight. After the Valley Showcase, LCWM will play nonconference games against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (16-2) and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (18-1).
Nicollet on roll
The Nicollet boys (11-3) have won six straight and nine of their last 10 games to take the lead in the Valley Conference at 6-0.
The Raiders are averaging 71.6 points, playing an up-tempo style that, when working well, features quick ball movement and plenty of 3-point attempts.
“We’ve been doing a good job of getting everyone involved,” Nicollet coach Chris Hulke said. “When we have five guys scoring, and we’re sharing the ball, we are really good.”
Senior guard Riley Hulke is averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals per game. He’s scored 1,930 points in his career, which is the most in school history for boys or girls. According to coach Hulke, nobody in the Valley Conference has scored 2,000 points.
Brandon Stori of St. Clair appears to hold the Valley record for boys at 1,985 points.
According to the Star Tribune’s MN Boys Basketball Hub, Hulke ranks third in Minnesota with 131 assists and 56 steals and fourth with 59 3-pointers. He’s made 386 3-pointers in his career, which according to the Minnesota State High School League, ranks fifth in state history.
Junior Shane Stevenson is averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, while sophomore Colten Thomsen is averaging 11 points and 7 rebounds. Senior Ben Radke is adding 5 points and 7 rebounds per game.
“I think in the first four, five games, Colten wasn’t sure about his role,” coach Hulke said. “Then the light went on, and he’s been phenomenal. His rebounding has been very important for us.”
Despite the nice record, the Raiders only rank seventh in the QRF for Section 2A, South Subsection, despite ranking 37th in all of Class A.
Coach Hulke said defense will be the key to success for the rest of this season.
“We need to find a way to get more stops,” he said. “We’ve played a lot of zone, and we’ve mixed it up. We’re trying to be aggressive. We can score 80 points, so we need to figure out a way to keep opponents from scoring 80.”
The Raiders play Friday at home against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons and Saturday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Big conference games remain against Martin County West (14-2, 5-1 in Valley) on Feb. 4 and Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (13-4, 5-1) on Feb. 8.
WEM milestone
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown junior Brielle Bartelt reached 1,000 points for her career on Saturday, and she already ranks third in team history with 1,018 points.
Only four girls at WEM have reached 1,000 points in their careers. Amanda Barton (2006-10) holds the team record with 1,486 points. Tierney Winter (2012-16) is next at 1,323, with Hannah Steinhaus (2011-14) at 1,007 and Angie Aadahl (1999-02) at 1,005.
WEM (18-1) hosts Hayfield on Friday.
300 wins
St. Clair girls coach Brian Noyes won the 300th game of his coaching career last week.
The 46-year-old Noyes has coached for 22 years, all at St. Clair.
In the last four-plus seasons, the Cyclones are 75-51 with two trips to the Section 2A championship game.
St. Clair (12-7) begins play in the Valley Showcase at home on Monday.
