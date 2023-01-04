Maple River boys basketball coach Chad Ostermann wants to win every game, but just a month into the season, getting games against quality opponents is just as important.
Last week, Maple River won three games to win the 24th annual Kwik Trip Bethany Lutheran Holiday Tournament. It was the fourth tournament championship for the Eagles but the first since 2012.
“Winning is always fun, but the thing that’s great about the tournament is that you play three games in three days, against good teams with different styles,” Ostermann said. “It’s difficult, and you learn a lot about yourself. Winning gives you more confidence, but just playing those games and meeting those challenges is good for us.”
The Eagles defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83-63 and Mankato Loyola 60-55 before downing Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 62-52 in the championship game. LCWM was the defending tournament champion and had defeated Maple River in the quarterfinals in 2021.
Hayden Niebuhr, Mason Schirmer and Aaron Pawlitschek were named to the all-tournament team.
It’s been a good start to the season for Maple River, which is 9-1 against a schedule with a combined record of 45-27. Maple River is the No. 7 team in Class AA in the QRF rankings.
Ostermann said the play of seniors Schirmer, Will Sellers and Niebuhr has been important as the Eagles work some younger players into the lineup. The Eagles are averaging 68.8 points and allowing 49.6.
“We’ve come a long way in two months,” Ostermann said. “But we have a long way to go, too. Now, we’re getting into league games and opponents know what you want to do and present different challenges. I think the kids are disappointed that we’re not undefeated, but I’m happy where we’re at.”
Record game
On Dec. 20, Niebuhr broke the Maple River scoring record with 49 points in a win over Medford.
The 6-foot-7 center made 21 of 25 shots, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and 5 of 8 free throws to break the record of 43, set by Don Herbst in 2003.
“He’s taken his game to a new level,” Ostermann said. “His game is multi-dimensional, which isn’t always the case for a 6-7 kid. He’s really developed his game.”
Niebuhr also has the fifth highest single-game scoring performance with 32 points in a game last week.
Ryan Walker scored 34 points in a 1999 game, and Jonah Breiter scored 33 in a game in 2014.
New Ulm ace
Though there are no records available for New Ulm boys basketball, junior Colton Benson had one of the best games in program history last week.
Benson scored 40 points, making 10 3-pointers, in a 96-61 victory over Mankato Loyola in the third-place game of the Kwik Trip tournament. Benson was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 87 points in three games.
Jim Alexander of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop set the record with 47 points in the opening game of the 1998 tournament, and Benson is the only other player to reach 40 points in a game.
Benson is averaging 29 points, helping New Ulm to a 6-1 record.
More Eagles
New Ulm senior Daviney Dreckman had a nice week as she helped her team win two games at a tournament hosted by Winona State.
She scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 75-61 victory over Winona, then followed it up with 22 points and six rebounds in a 67-43 win against Chatfield.
Dreckman, who has switched from center to forward this season, is shooting 54% from the field, best on the team. She is averaging 16.4 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists as the Eagles have started the season with a 6-2 record.
