MANKATO -- Minnesota Valley Lutheran girls basketball coach Rollin Timm knew he had a strong group of seniors returning, and the sophomore class was talented.
But until you get on the court, against tough competition, you never know how the mix is going to work.
"We've had great leadership from our seniors," Timm said. "Some of them have been playing varsity for four years, and they know what it takes to make a team. They have been encouraging the younger players. The sophomores have really stepped up, and the juniors have worked hard in practice, even though some of them don't see the court as much."
MVL is off to a 11-2 start, having won six straight games and 10 of the last 11.
Sophomore Abbie Riederer is MVL's leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, while senior Emma Nelson is averaging 16.5 points and 11.6 rebounds with 1.0 blocked shots.
Senior Maddie Pearson leads the team with 43 assists, but six players have at least 10 assists. Six players also have 19 or more steals, led by Emma Nelson with 28.
"We've got great balance," Timm said. "Abbie and Emma have been our top scorers, but we have five players who could step up if they had to. We also have some players on the bench who come in and do a good job."
The Chargers lead the Tomahawk Conference by two games in the loss column, and Timm said the first goal is to win the league. MVL has been bumped to Class AA, but he's hoping that a strong regular-season will lead to a good seed in the sub-section. Another goal is to win 20 games, something that hasn't been done at MVL since 2013.
"We just need to continue to play well," Timm said. "We have some tough games coming up."
The Chargers host Wabasso tonight. The game was moved up from Friday because of a forecasted snow storm.
Wow for Weimert
Senior guard Kobe Weimert is averaging 21.3 points, which is 38.9% of the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton offense, and he recently went over 1,000 points for his career.
"His teammates have done a good job of finding him when he's open," JWP coach Nick James said. "He has the ball in his hands a lot."
Weimert has 1,070 points in his career, which ranks sixth at JWP.
"He really works hard. He's always in the gym, shooting," James said. "For the last three years, I can't take him off the floor."
Earlier this season, Weimert broke the team record for steals, which had been held by Trevor Bartlelt (2007) of 214. Weimert has 241 steals, averaging 4.1 this season. Weimert, who is also averaging 5 rebounds and 4 assists, plays at the top of the Bulldogs' 1-3-1 press, taking advantage of his length and quickness.
"He's like a one-man press," James said. "He makes it tough for teams that don't handle the basketball well."
JWP (5-5) has a tough stretch of games coming up, playing at New Ulm Cathedral (12-1) on Thursday and at Nicollet (8-3) on Friday. Next week includes games against Blooming Prairie (7-1) and Martin County West (11-0).
1,000 at West
Last week, Mankato West senior guard Holly Wiste became the 10th player in team history to reach 1,000 points.
Lexi Schoper (2016) holds the team record for points with 2,185. Other 1,000-point scorers at West are Lori Rittenhouse (1988, 1,794 points), Cara Christiansen (2013, 1,241), Lindsey VanGuilder (2002, 1,215), Emily Veroeven (2018, 1,153), Abby Rothenbuehler (2009, 1,117), Nicole Kenne (2005, 1,038), Sarah Rippke (1997, 1,036) and Ashley Gustavson (2019, 1,017).
Wiste, who is averaging 12.5 points this season, has played in 98 games since her freshman season, scoring 1,016 points. She also has 289 assists and 210 steals in her career.
She is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals this season. She also competes in cross country and softball and holds a grade-point average of more than 4.0.
West plays at Owatonna on Friday.
Sweet shooting
St. James Area junior guard Logan Carlson made a career-best nine 3-pointers in 19 attempts in Monday's nonconference loss to Martin County West, one short of the team record set by Tyler Kaus in the 2002-03 season.
Carlson, one of the captains in his third season with the Saints' varsity, had eight 3-pointers in a game earlier this season against Maple River. He has made 45 3-pointers in 12 games, shooting 40.2% from behind the arc.
Carlson is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
St. James Area (3-8) plays at Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
Record night
Tuesday was a record-breaking day for the Madelia boys. Sophomore guard Ja'Sean Glover broke the boys' single-game record by scoring 47 points in a 102-59 victory over Alden-Conger. The 102 points was also the program record.
The previous individual record was 42 points, held by Paul Olson (1953-54) and Kendall Peterson (2011-12). The only other time that Madelia had scored 100 points came in the 1956-57 season, getting to 101.
