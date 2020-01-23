WASECA — Waseca coach Seth Anderson thought his veteran boys basketball team needed some challenges this season, so he tried to schedule tougher opponents.
Maybe he went too far, but he’s created a lot of excitement in Waseca. Saturday’s nonconference home game against Minnehaha Academy has as much hype as any game in south-central Minnesota.
“I was looking for upgrades to our schedule,” Anderson said.”We lost our game against (Mankato East), which was always a big game for us, but we replaced them with some really good teams. I wanted to be aggressive with our schedule, and maybe I was too aggressive because we got pounded a couple of times early in the season. But at the end of the day, your record doesn’t really matter. You just want to be getting better at the game of basketball every time out.”
Waseca (12-3), runner-up at in Class AAA last season, has already played De La Salle, Champlin Park and Caledonia in the nonconference schedule. There is a game at Lake City on Feb. 11 and a home game against Minneapolis North as the regular-season finale.
But Saturday’s game against Minnehaha Academy, which features four potential Division I players, has been anticipated since the schedule came out. Anderson said he was looking for one more game late last spring when Minnehaha Academy contacted him, asking if Waseca would come to the Twin Cities for a game. Anderson countered with a proposal for a home-and-home, with Minnehaha Academy playing at Waseca this season and the Bluejays playing at Minnehaha Academy next season.
Minnehaha Academy accepted, bring point guard Jalen Suggs, who recently committed to Gonzaga, and 7-footer Chet Holmgren, who is being recruited by the top programs in the country, to town.
“A lot of people have been looking forward to this game since the schedule came out,” Anderson said. “It’s one of those games where you might be looking at future NBA players out on the court. It’s a real opportunity for our kids and our fans to experience it and enjoy it. There’s no pressure. We’re just going to have fun and try to get better.”
Anderson said a presale of tickets will begin today. Those who hold season passes will need to pick up a ticket at the school so that they can monitor the number of people getting into the gym.
Waseca junior center Andrew Morgan recently went over 1,000 points for his career, then came up with 38 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday’s 80-64 victory over Faribault. Morgan, who is averaging 20.9 points, has 1,039 points and 560 rebounds in his career.
Teammate Kyreese Willingham needs 143 points to reach 1,000.
Waseca plays at St. James Area before Saturday’s game.
Cyclones rolling
The St. Clair girls were 6-1 when leading scorer Kayli Hinze suffered a season-ending knee injury, but after a couple of losses, the Cyclones have won five of the last seven games and remain in a first-place tie with Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the Valley Conference.
“After the injury, we talked a lot about all the excuses we could make, but the girls decided they weren’t going to use any excuses,” St. Clair coach Brian Noyes said. “These girls decided they were going to fight for Kayli because she couldn’t.”
Hinze was averaging 21.4 points, and the team was scoring 58.2 points per game. Since Hinze’s injury, the Cyclones are averaging 51.8 points.
Emily Olson is the Cyclones’ leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, followed by Ragan Vilt at 12.3 and Sophie Cazier is at 8.9.
“We’ve had to learn how to play differently, taking 22 points and eight rebounds out of the lineup,” Noyes said. “We’ve had to crank things up defensively. Some of the games haven’t been pretty; we’ve had to learn to grind out some wins.”
“Our goals haven’t changed,” Noyes said. “There’s some things we need to work on, but we still have some experienced kids. We are still capable of accomplishing our goals.”
St. Clair (11-5, 5-0 in Valley) plays LCWM on Monday, with the winner claiming the top seed for the Valley Conference Showcase, which begins Feb. 3.
St. Clair fundraiser
St. Clair’s Coaches vs. Cancer event last week was another big hit, and not because the boys and girls basketball teams each won their game.
In six of the 10 years the event has been helped, more than $20,000, making it the largest of any school in Minnesota.
“The support has been phenomenal,” boys basketball coach Charlie Freitag said. “Every year, the same companies and people help out, and we generate a lot of new people to jump on board.”
Nearly $21,500 was raised through various means, which is donated to the American Cancer Society for research and awareness.
Many people chose to donate $1 per point in the boys game, and with a 91-63 victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy, that raised $9,240.
Another $3,200 was raised by selling cutouts, which were posted all over the walls of the gym and lobby. Free-will donations and concessions raised around $2,300, and the elementary fund-raiser brought in more than $3,000.
A raffle and silent auction combined to raise nearly $2,200. More donations are expected to come in this week, bringing the total to near $21,500.
The 10-year fund-raising total is nearly $185,000.
“This is a tight-knit community, and everybody knows someone who is affected by cancer,” Freitag said. “This brings everybody together, including surrounding towns. It’s a perfect fit. People now know that this is the largest in the state, and people want to be a part of it.”
Section 1A boys
Last season, the Section 2A boys tournament included five teams that had four or fewer losses during the season.
Even though Minnesota Valley Lutheran was moved up to Class AA, it appears that Section 2A will again have plenty of high-level competition with five teams currently ranked in the top 10 for QRF.
In the north subsection, BOLD is 14-0, with New Ulm Cathedral at 13-2. In the south subsection, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Springfield, the defending section champion, are both 14-1, with Martin County West at 13-1. Martin County West played in Section 3AA last season.
There are a few key games coming up within the section. On Saturday, Cathedral plays at Springfield. Cathedral was a 71-68 winner the first times these teams played on Dec. 10.
On Feb. 7, BOLD plays at Springfield, and Cathedral hosts BOLD on Feb. 17.
