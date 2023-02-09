WASECA — Kloe Wadd is the post, Samantha Azure is the guard.
Depending on the game, apparently either Waseca senior can score big when necessary.
Wadd scored 37 points in a 65-46 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton earlier this season. On Saturday, Azure matched that with 37 points in Saturday’s 56-47 win against Jackson County Central.
Jo Arveson (1980-1982) holds the team record of 39 points, one more than Amy Hergott (1987-1989). Wadd and Azure are tied with Mikayla Rolling (2012-2015) at 37 points.
Wadd, who joined the varsity as an eighth-grader and played significant minutes on the Bluejays’ state tournament team in 2020, was 16 of 19 from the field for her big game. She is averaging 16.3 points, mostly from the lane, despite constant double- and triple-teaming.
“Kloe’s career got off to a quicker start,” Waseca coach Joan Conway said. “It’s nice to coach a kid that’s 6-2. Most teams try to use two or three players to guard her, and we have some players that can hit the outside shots.”
Azure, who is in her fourth varsity season, also got some experience on the 2020 team. In her 37-point game, she was 12 of 26 from the field and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line, helping her team win the game after Wadd had fouled out.
“She’s the heartbeat of our team,” Conway said. “She brings the energy every day. She’s a great communicator, always ready to go.”
Azure, who will play soccer at Minnesota State Moorhead next season, is averaging 13.2 points.
Waseca (13-6), which just played four games in five days, hosts St. James Area on Friday.
Scoring Cyclones
St. Clair junior Steph Cink had quite a game Friday, making a team-record 10 3-pointers and scoring 32 points in a 70-64 overtime victory against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
Cink, who is averaging 15 points, was 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the game. St. Clair finished with 17 3s in the game.
Cink’s 10 3-pointers is tied for seventh in state history and 23 attempts is tied for fourth.
The state record for 3-point attempts in a game is 25, shared by Katie Borowicz of Roseau (2019) and Maren Greenwaldt of Sauk Centre (2011). The state record for 3-pointers made is a game is 13 by Sara Noga of Parkers Prairie (2008).
On Saturday, freshman Brooklyn Hinze scored 35 points in a 73-67 loss to Triton at Target Center. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 3 on 3-pointers, and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. She is averaging 21.8 points.
The 35 points ranks second in team history. The St. Clair scoring record is 38 points, set by Hailey Embacher in 2018.
St. Clair (15-6) plays Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman on Thursday at East Chain.
Valley view
The Valley Conference boys basketball race could be decided in the next week. Or not.
On Thursday, Mankato Loyola (15-5) hosts Martin County West (13-9) at Fitzgerald gym. Loyola is in second place in the Valley at 12-1, one spot ahead of the Mavericks at 10-2.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (18-1) leads the conference at 12-0 but has games coming up against Loyola on Tuesday and Martin County West on Feb. 16.
Games to watch
The St. Peter girls (14-5) host Providence Academy on Saturday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Providence Academy girls team (17-2) is the defending Class AA champion and has the top QRF in Class AA this season.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
