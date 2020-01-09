The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Jordan Merseth and Joich Gong each scored 15 points as Mankato East defeated Rochester Mayo 71-66 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Thursday.
East had a one-game lead over Mayo before Thursday’s game.
Merseth also had fur rebounds, and Gong had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jax Madson had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Dom Bangu had 11 points and five rebounds.
Gabe Madsen had 33 points and 11 rebounds for Mayo.
East (10-1, 9-0 in Big Nine) hosts Marshall at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Nicollet 64, Loyola 56: Riley Hulke scored 29 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Raiders to the Valley Conference home win.
Colton Thomsen added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Nicollet. Shane Stevensen had nine points and 12 boards.
The Cruaders were led by Ben Ellingworth with 20 points.
Loyola (5-8, 0-4 in Valley) hosts Mountain Lake/Comfrey on Saturday at the Fitzgerald gym.
St. Clair 65, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 46: Connor Andree had 18 points and eight rebounds as St. Clair won the Valley game at St. Clair for its fourth straight victory.
Devin Embacher added 15 points for the Cyclones.
Zach Wells scored 16 points for the Knights, and Landon Lantz had 15 points.
St. Clair (8-4, 3-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
Madelia 54, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50: Ja’Sean Glover scored 31 points, 21 in second half, and had five steals as the Blackhawks won the Valley game on the road.
Kurt Lugo had 13 points and six rebounds for Madelia.
For JWP, Dylan Rinehart and Cole Gunderson each had 13 points, and Ben Schrom had 12 points.
Madela (3-7, 1-2) hosts Alden-Conger on Tuesday. JWP (5-4) plays today at Cedar Mountain.
Girls
Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 56, Immanuel Lutheran 33: Zoey Weller scored 12 points to lead the Raiders to the nonconference home victory.
Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby each had 11 points for the winners.
The Trojans were led by Ashlyn Kranz with 10 points. Aubree Kranz had eight points.
Nicollet/Loyola (2-9) plays Monday at Alden-Conger. Immanuel Lutheran plays Saturday at North Metro.
Rochester Mayo 63, East 32: Lexi Karge had 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference loss at home.
Mackenzie Schweim added 12 points for East.
The Cougars (7-6, 6-5) play Saturday at Marshall.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 75, Cleveland 18: Brielle Bartelt had 21 points and five steals in the Bucs’ nonconference road win.
Toryn Richards had 10 points and six rebounds, and Kylie Pittmann also added 10 points. Trista Hering finished with eight rebounds and five blocks.
WEM (13-0) hosts Blooming Prairie today.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 52: Alexis Cloyd scored 18 points to lead the Knights to the nonconference win at home.
Lakesha Carter added 16 points for the winners. Olivia Harazin finished with 15 points, and Katelin Flack had 10 points.
NRHEG was led by Sophie Stork with 14 points and Sidney Schultz with 12 points.
LWCM (9-2) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton today.
Belle Plaine 76, Tri-City United 55: Lauren Johnson had 31 points and six rebounds to lead the Tigers to a Minnesota River Conference victory.
Johnson was 13 of 17 from the field. Sarah Lenz added 13 points and five assists, and McKenna Ziemke had 11 points and five rebounds.
Grace Factor led TCU with 17 points and six rebounds.
Maple River 52, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45: Isabella Nelson had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Eagles won the nonconference game at Mapleton.
Ally Bruegger scored 12 points, and Ryann Klammer had 10.
Mandy Gruis led JWP with 13 points.
Maple River (6-6) plays Lakeview on Saturday at Cottonwood.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 69, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 35: Margo Steosz scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ Red Rock Conference victory at Mountain Lake.
Anika Fast added 14 points, one more than Brooke Naas.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (7-2, 5-1) hosts Adrian/Ellsworth on Monday.
