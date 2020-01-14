The Free Press
MANKATO — Connor Andree scored 21 points to lead St. Clair to a 78-70 Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Mankato Loyola on Tuesday at the Fitzgerald gym.
Devin Embacher added 17 points for the Cyclones.
The Crusaders were led by Matthew Helget with 17 points and Simon Morgan with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lawson Godfrey scored 16 points.
Loyola (5-10, 0-5 in Valley) plays Friday at Alden-Conger.
Madelia 102, Alden-Conger 59: Ja’Sean Glover set a single-game school record, scoring 47 points as the Blackhawks won the Valley Conference game at home.
The previous record was 42 points.
Glover also had nine rebounds, four steals, four assists and no turnovers.
Kurt Lugo added 18 points for the winners, and Kadin Benzel had 16 points and six rebounds.
Madelia (4-7, 2-2) plays Friday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Martin County West 74, Cleveland 52: Angel Reyes scored 22 points to lead the Mavericks to the Valley Conference win at Cleveland.
The Clippers were led by Ben Holden with 20 points and 19 rebounds.
Eric Rohlfing had 15 points, and Isaac Mueller had 10 points.
Cleveland hosts Fulda/Heron Lake-Okabena on Thursday.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 49, Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton 30: Adam Heckman scored 20 points to lead the Jaguars to the Valley Conference road win.
JWP was led by Ben Schrom with 12 points and Kobe Weimert with 11.
The Bulldogs (5-6, 2-2 in Valley) plays Thursday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Nicollet 79, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 46: Shane Stevensen had 25 points and six rebounds as the Raiders won the Valley Conference road game.
Colton Thomsen finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jon Mans had 13 points, and Riley Hulke finished with 12 points and 14 assists.
For the Knights, Miles Flack scored 10 points.
LCWM (2-9) hosts Madelia on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Cedar Mountain 48: Dunwa Omot scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds and four assists as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at New Ulm.
Jace Marotz had 17 points, and Mason Cox finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kyreis Harrison had 10 points and four steals.
Maple River 60, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 54: Lucas Doering scored 15 points to lead the Eagles to the Gopher Conference road win.
Will Sellars added 12 points, and Aiden Sindelir had 11 points.
The Panthers were led by Lonnie Wilson with 16 points.
NRHEG (3-11) hosts Medford on Friday.
Girls
Immanuel Lutheran 39, Shattuck-St. Mary’s 18: Eve Olmanson scored 11 points to lead the Trojans to the nonconference win at Faribault.
Amber Casto and Ashlyn Kranz each added seven points for the winners.
Immanuel hosts St. Cloud Christian on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Cedar Mountain 31: Abbie Riederer had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at Morgan.
Emma Nelson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for MVL, and Kaylee Hunter scored 10 points.
The Chargers (11-2, 7-0) host Wabasso on Friday.
Hutchinson 54, St. Peter 42: Sarah Conlon led the Saints with 12 points and nine rebounds in a home Big South Conference loss.
Maddie Kamm added eight points for St. Peter.
The Saints (10-4) host New Ulm Thursday.
Belle Plaine 65, Le Sueur-Henderson 32: Sarah Lenz had 17 points and six rebounds for the Tigers in a Minnesota River Conference road game.
Lauren Johnson added 10 points for Belle Plaine.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, United South Central 24: The Bucs had 11 different players score in a Gopher Conference road victory.
Toryn Richards led WEM with 13 points and six rebounds. Kylie Pittmann finished with eight points and five assists, and Trista Hering added eight points and six rebounds.
Destiny Olson finished with six points for the Rebels.
The Bucs (15-0) host Bethlehem Academy Friday.
New Ulm 82, Wabasso 48: Bryn Nesvold finished with with 22 points, five steals and five assists in the Eagles’ road victory.
Kirsten Dennis had 15 points and five rebounds, while Daviney Dreckman finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Hannah Osborne added 12 points, seven assists and six steals.
New Ulm (5-7) plays Thursday at St. Peter.
Tri-City United 57, Norwood Young America 52: Sam Lang scored 15 points for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference home victory.
Jess Dull finished with 14 points, while Erica Jackson had 13 points.
The Titans (1-11) play Friday at Blooming Prairie.
St. Clair 54, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 39: Sophie Cazier led the Cyclones with 19 points in a nonconferene home victory.
Ragan Vilt scored 14. Emily Olson added 13 points.
The Cyclones (9-5) host Nicollet/Loyola Thursday.
