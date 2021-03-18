The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim scored 24 points as Mankato East defeated Hutchinson 68-63 in the Section 2AAA girls basketball playoffs Thursday at the East gym.
Macy Birkholz and Peyton Stevermer each scored 15 points, and Lexi Karge scored nine.
East plays at Marshall on Saturday.
Mankato West 69, Worthington 49: Senior Bri Stoltzman scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Scarlets won the Section 2AAA game at the West gym.
Stoltzman reached 1,000 points for her career.
Lani Schoper had 13 points and seven steals, and Annika Younge added nine points and nine rebounds.
West (14-3) plays at Waconia on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, Mankato Loyola 47, OT: Brady Nutter had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucs upset the No. 2-seeded Crusaders at Fitzgerald gym.
Ethan Bartelt added 15 points.
For Loyola, Lawson Godfrey had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Logan Carlson had 15 points and four assists.
WEM plays Mountain Lake Area on Saturday.
St. Clair 76, Springfield 57: Connor Andree scored 18 points to break the 1,000-point mark for his career, helping St. Clair win the Section 2A, South Subsection game at home.
Andree, a junior, has 1,001 points in his career.
Devin Embacher led the Cyclones with 23 points, and Tom Loeffler scored 10.
St. Clair plays Saturday against Martin County West.
Cleveland 59, New Ulm Cathedral 48: The Clippers led 34-14 at halftime and held on for the Section 2A, North Subsection win at Cleveland.
Cathedral had cut the lead to 44-41 with 4 minutes to play.
Isaac Mueller scored 33 points for the Clippers, while Elijah Sullivan scored 13. Ben Holden grabbed nine rebounds.
Cleveland plays at Mayer Lutheran on Saturday.
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 51: Shane Stevenson led the Raiders with 20 points in the Section 2A, South Subsection quarterfinals road loss.
Collin Bode added 15 points for Nicollet.
The Raiders finish the season at 10-9.
Waseca 81, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32: Andrew Morgan scored 25 points as the Bluejays opened the Section 2AA playoffs with the home win.
Ryan Dufault had 12 points and 10 assists, and Kyreese Willingham had 12 points and nine assists.
Memphis James led JWP with 12 points.
Waseca (17-1) plays Kenyon-Wanamingo or Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Saturday.
Maple River 93, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 46: Will Sellers scored 21 points for the Eagles in the Section 2AA playoff game at Mapleton.
Teien Murphy added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Mason Schirmer had eight points and eight assists.
Maple River plays at Blue Earth Area on Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Tri-City United 42: Luke Thompson led the Chargers with 20 points and four steals in the Section 2AA, North Subsection quarterfinals victory at New Ulm.
Christian Edwards added 15 points and six rebounds, while Leyton Brau finished with 10 points.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 55: Drew Dahl and Miles Flack each finished with 15 points for the Knights, as they fell in the Section 2AA, South Subsection quarterfinals.
Pipestone Area 52, St. James Area 38: Hayden Jones led the Saints with 18 points in the Section 3A road loss.
Alex Stresemann scored 11 points for St. James.
