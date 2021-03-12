The Free Press
MARSHALL — Andrew Morgan had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Waseca defeated Marshall 70-45 to win the Big South Conference boys basketball championship Friday.
Ryan Dufault had 15 points and six assists, and Kyreese Willingham added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Hoehn scored 12.
Waseca (16-1) plays Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Norwood Young America 66, Madelia 65, 2OT: Ja‘Sean Glover scored 35 points to go with eight rebounds, but the Blackhawks lost the nonconference home game.
Ethan Arndt had 12 points, including the tying layup at the end of the first overtime. Ramiro Zamora had 10 rebounds and four assists.
Madelia (5-12) plays at Nicollet on Saturday in the Valley Showcase.
Luverne 73, Blue Earth Area 70: Cameron Anderson finished with 26 points and five assists for the Bucs in the Big South Conference road loss.
Austin Thielfodlt added 12 points and 11 assists, while Sam Keister had six points and 10 rebounds.
BEA shot 51% from the floor in the win.
Maple River 51, Blooming Prairie 25: Mason Schirmer had 11 points and five steals in the Eagles’ Gopher victory at Blooming Prairie.
Ethan Fischer added nine points and nine rebounds.
Maple River (17-1, 13-0 in Gopher) opens the Section 2AA playoffs at home on Thursday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Girls basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 86, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 43: Kylie Pittmann had 22 points, and Toryn Richards added 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucs finished the regular season with a Gopher Conference win at New Richland.
Ellie Ready had 17 points and six rebounds and Brielle Bartelt had 13 points and four assists.
WEM (15-3, 13-1 in Gopher) hosts a Section 2A playoff game Wednesday.
Blooming Prairie 68, Maple River 45: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 14 points in a Gopher Conference loss at Mapleton.
Ashley Ulrich and Lexi Thomas each scored 11 points for the Eagles.
Maple River plays Wednesday at Medford.
