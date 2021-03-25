ARLINGTON — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown led for most of the game, but Sleepy Eye St. Mary's finished strong, winning 64-59 in the championship game of the Section 2A girls basketball tournament Thursday.
It was a rematch from last season's section championship game, which WEM won 79-68 at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena. St. Mary's had defeated WEM 62-58 during the regular season.
The Bucs led 19-10 at the midway part of the first half, but St. Mary's was able to pull within 23-21 by halftime. St. Mary's scored 10 straight to go up 40-36 with 10:30 to play.
St. Mary's took the lead for good at 48-45 with seven minutes remaining and held on.
Madison Mathiowetz led St. Mary's with 27 points.
Brielle Bartelt scored 16 points to go with seven assists for the Bucs (18-4), while Toryn Richards had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Kylie Pittmann added 13 points.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 44: Olivia Harazin scored 15 points, but the Knight lost in the championship game of the Section 2AA girls basketball tournament at Glencoe.
The Knights got down early and trailed 35-19 at halftime.
Lexi Cloyd added 13 points, and Katelin Flack scored nine.
LCWM ends the season at 17-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.