ST. PETER — Teresa Kiewiet scored 14 points for the third-seeded Mankato West girls basketball team, as they were eliminated from the Section 2AAA playoffs by second-seeded Waconia 78-60 on Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The two teams traded baskets early, but the Scarlets were never able to recover from a late first-half run by the Wildcats.
Lani Schoper added 13 points, and Briana Stoltzman finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Holly Wiste scored nine points.
The Scarlets finish the season at 20-8.
Waconia will play top-seeded Marshall for the section title on Thursday at Gustavus. Marshall eliminated fifth-seeded St. Peter 55-35 on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 78, Columbia Heights 52: Joich Gong scored a carrer-high 32 points, as the Cougars secured the nonconference victory at East.
It was 26-26 at the break, but Gong scored 24 second half points, including four dunks and four 3s. He also had seven rebounds.
B.J. Omot finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Dom Bangu had 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 25-1. They host New Ulm in the opening round of the Section 2AAA tournament on Wednesday.
Maple River 62, Medford 30: Ben Trio led the Eagles with 22 points and five rebounds in a Section 2AA, South Subsection home win.
Ethan Fischer had 17 points and eight rebounds for Maple River, while Mason Schirmer added eight assists.
Waseca 89, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 55: Ryan Dufault finished with 24 points for the Jays, as they opened Section 2AA, South Subsection play with a home victory.
Kyreese Willingham added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Andrew Morgan had 16 points.
Waseca (23-5) plays Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the semifinals on Thursday at Mankato East.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Tri-City United 39: Kyreis Harrison finished with 13, points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Chargers in their Section 2AA, North Subsection win.
Jace Marotz had 12 points and three rebounds for MVL.
The Chargers play Belle Plaine on Thursday at New Prague.
Blue Earth Area 90, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63: The Bucs won the Section 2AA, South Subsection game, as Zach Herrmann scored 21 points in the home victory.
Cameron Anderson had 17 points for BEA.
The Panthers were led by Lonnie Wilson who scored 22 points.
The Bucs (13-10) play Maple River on Thursday at Mankato East.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43: Kobe Weimert led the Bulldogs with 23 points in a Section 2AA, South Subsection home win.
Dylan Rinehart added 15 points for JWP.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, Mankato Loyola 50: Grant McBroom scored 24 for the Bucs in their Section 2A, South Subsection win.
Cole Kokoschke had 20 points for WEM. Domanik Paulson scored 15.
For Loyola, Ben Ben Ellingworth scored 16.
The Bucs (25-2) play Nicollet on Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Nicollet 73, Martin County West 40: Shane Stevensen had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders in their Section 2A, South Subsection home victory.
Riley Hulke added 14 points and seven assists, while Colton Thomsen had eight points and 11 rebounds.
BOLD 77, Cleveland 41: Ben Holden led the Clippers with 17 points and 13 rebounds in their Section 2A, North Subsection road loss.
Eric Rohlfing added 14 points for the Clippers.
Springfield 77, St. Clair 65: Derrick Zeldenrust finished with 17 points for the Cyclones, as they were eliminated from Section 2A, South Subsection play on the road.
Devin Embacher and Connor Andree each scored 13 points.
Luverne 74, St. James 40: Logan Carlson led the Saints with 16 points in their Section 2A, South Subsection road loss.
Luverne will play Fairmont Thursday at Windom.
