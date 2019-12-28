The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — The Mankato West girls
basketball team beat Eastview 53-38 at the St. Olaf holiday tournament Saturday.
Briana Stoltzman led West with 22 points and eight rebounds. Claire Hemstock scored 10 points, while Holly Wiste finished with six points, five assists and four steals.
West (7-2, 5-2) plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Tri-City United 44: Kylie Pittmann led WEM with 17 points and four steals in their victory at the TCU holiday tournament.
Toryn Richards finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Brielle Bartelt scored 15 points. Trista Hering added 11 rebounds for WEM.
For TCU, Grace Factor scored 11 points.
WEM (10-0) plays Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Waseca 54, Winona Cotter 42: Hannah Potter had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bluejays in a win at the Winona holiday tournament.
Gus Boyer added 17 points and eight rebounds for Waseca.
Boys Basketball
Byron 50, Mankato West 42: Mehki Collins scored 14 points, as the Scarlets lost in the championship game of the Worthington holiday tournament.
West (3-5) Will host Rochester John Marshall Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Le Sueur-Henderson 45: Kobe Weimert finished with 30 points and seven steals for the Bulldogs in their win at the TCU holiday tournament.
Cole Gunderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for the winners.
Sunrise Mountain (Ariz.) 100, St. Peter 81: Wyatt Olson finished with a school-record 46 points for the Saints at the Carnal Classic in Fargo, N.D.
Olson also had 17 rebounds.
The Saints (7-3) host St. James Friday.
Waseca 68, Winona 46: Ryan Dufault finished with 21 points, and Andrew Morgan scored 20 in the Bluejays’ win at the Winona holiday tournament.
Kyreese Willingham added 16 points for Waseca.
The Bluejays (7-2) play Thursday in New Ulm.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Tri-City United 40: Jonathan Hurd scored 10 points for the Titans at the TCU holiday tournament.
TCU (0-8) plays Friday in New Richland.
