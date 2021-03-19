The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato West made 10 3-pointers and rolled past New Ulm 87-56 in a Section 2AAA boys basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the West gym.
West led 61-28 at halftime.
Buom Jock scored 24, and Mekhi Collins added 22 points. Mason Ellwein scored 20, and Louis Magers had 12 points.
West (14-4) hosts Willmar at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the section semifinals.
Girls basketball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54, Springfield 38: Toryn Richards had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as the top-seeded Bucs won the Section 2A, South Subsection semifinal game at Waterville.
Ellie Ready added nine points for WEM.
The Bucs (17-3) host Martin County West in the subsection finals on Tuesday.
Martin County West 62, St. Clair 53: Kayli Hinze scored 26 points for St. Clair, but Martin County West won the Section 2A, South Subsection game at Trimont.
Emily Olson added 12 points, while Maddy Lynch had eight points and 14 rebounds.
St. Clair’s final record is 10-7. Martin County West plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday in the subsection finals.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 57, Medford 35: Lexi Cloyd scored 18 points and Katelin Flack added 15 points as the No. 1 seed Knights won the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin had nine points for LCWM.
The Knights (17-1) host Waseca iin the subsection championship game Tuesday. Waseca defeated Fairmont 55-44 on Friday.
