MANKATO — Okey Okey scored 27 points, making four 3-pointers, as Austin defeated Mankato West 63-56 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Thursday at the West gym.
Martez Redeaux led the Scarlets with 19 points, and Mekhi Collins added 15 points.
West (6-11, 4-9 in Big Nine) plays at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Mankato East 72, Red Wing 35: Jordan Merseth had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Red Wing.
East led 45-13 at halftime.
Jax Madson collected 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Pal Kueth had 10 points and four assists. Joich Gong had nine points and four assists.
East (16-1, 9-0) plays Tuesday at home against Northfield.
Le Sueur-Henderson 57, Mayer Lutheran 51: Dominic Drent scored 17 points for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference win at Le Sueur.
Teigen Martin led Mayer Lutheran with 16 points.
LSH plays today at home against Blue Earth Area.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Hayfield 47: Grant McBroom made seven 3-pointers and finished with 41 points as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference game at Hayfield.
Cole Kokoschke scored eight points for WEM.
Ethan Slaathaug led Hayfield with 19 points.
WEM (18-1, 9-0) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Monday.
Blooming Prairie 67, Maple River 39: Karson Vigeland scored 19 points as Blooming Prairie won the Gopher game at Mapleton.
Blooming Prairie led 35-25 at halftime. Gabe Hagen had 12 points, and Kaden Thomas scored 11.
Maple River was led by Will Sellers with 11 points and four assists.
Maple River (7-11) will host United South Central tonight in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event.
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 52: Wyatt Frank had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Fairmont won the Big South Conference game at Fairmont.
Derrick Halvorson scored 16 points, and Logan Carlson added 15 points for the Saints.
Fairmont (9-6) plays Monday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. St. James Area will host Jackson County Central on Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 89, Sleepy Eye 35: Mason Cox had 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at home.
Jace Marotz added 18 points and six rebounds.
Keegan Heidertscheidt led Sleepy Eye with 18 points and four rebounds.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63, Medford 52: Kobe Weimert finished with 22 points and six steals for the Bulldogs in a Valley Conference home victory.
Cole Gunderson added 11 points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (9-10) play Monday against United South Central at Wells.
Waseca 69, St. Peter 54: Kyreese Willingham scored 30 points for the Bluejays in a Big South Conference road victory.
Andrew Morgan added 21 points for Waseca.
The Saints were led by Wyatt Olson, who scored 14. Ethan Volk and Josh Johnson each added 12 points.
Blue Earth Area 77, New Ulm 73: Reece Melby finished with 37 points for New Ulm, as the Eagles lost the Big South road game in double overtime.
The Bucs trailed by seven in the second half, but battled back to tie it. They sealed it on free throws in the final overtime.
For the Bucs, Zach Herrmann finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Keister had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Gudahl and Cameron Anderson also scored 13 points.
