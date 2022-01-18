MANKATO — Giles Lancaster led the Mankato East boys basketball team with 20 points in a 84-50 nonconference victory over Byron on Tuesday at the East gym.
Jacob Eggert added 19 points for the Cougars, and B.J. Omot had 15 points and six rebounds.
The Cougars play Saturday at Owatonna.
Madelia 84, Nicollet 39: Blake Altenburg hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as Nicollet won the Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Altenburg had 22 points in the first half. Ja'Sean Glover had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Conner Martens led Nicollet with 11 points.
Nicollet (4-8) hosts Cleveland on Thursday. Madelia (3-3) plays at St. Clair on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Tri-City United 49: Zack Wells scored 18 points as the Knights won the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Ethan Anderson added 11 points for LCWM.
New Ulm 74, Sibley East 28: Charles Osborne made 10 of 16 free throws and finished with 22 points as the Eagles won a nonconference game.
Colton Benson scored 17 points for New Ulm, and Zander Fischer had 10 points.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Medford 54: Landon Dimler finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs in the Gopher Conference home win.
JWP trailed 30-28 at halftime.
Memphis James added 24 points for the Bulldogs.
Maple River 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 23: The Eagles jumped ahead 38-7 at halftime and prevailed in the Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Ethan Fischer had 16 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots, and Zach Herrmann had 13 points and eight rebounds. Mason Schirmer had eight points, eight assists and seven steals.
Maple River (12-1, 7-0 in Gopher) plays Hayfield, the defending Class A champions, on Friday at Mapleton.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 71, United South Central 42: Porter Peterson scored 20 points to lead the Panthers in a Gopher Conference game.
Tyrone Wilson added 15 points.
NRHEG (6-5) hosts Randolph on Friday.
Immanuel Lutheran 60, Shattuck-St. Mary's 23: Jaxon Libby and Jacob Olmanson led the Trojans with 10 points.
Jayme Kranz added eight points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.
Immanuel hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.
Martin County West 73, St. James Area 58: Hayden Jones led the Saints with 25 points in the nonconference road loss.
Alex Stresemann added 14 points for St. James.
Blue Earth Area 75, Windom Area 64: Ashton Lloyd had 24 points, 18 rebounds and five assists as the Buccaneers won on the road.
Gabriel Torres added 17 points and three steals.
Cedar Mountain 72, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52: Ben Pearson had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a Tomahawk Conference game.
Cole Thompson added eight points, nine rebounds and six assists for MVL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.