The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East jumped ahead 25-4 and led 33-13 at halftime, defeating Rochester John Marshall 69-31 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Saturday at the East gym.
B.J. Omot led East with 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Poulrah Gong had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Edward Hulke added nine points.
East plays Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Mankato West 76, Faribault 52: Mason Ellwein scored 23 points as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at the West gym.
Buom Jock scored 19 points, and Mekhi Collins scored 12. Jock and Collins each had eight rebounds.
John Palmer led Faribault with 23 points, 16 in the first half.
West plays Thursday at Owatonna.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 45, Mankato Loyola 43: Adam Hickman’s layup with 2.7 seconds to play gave the Jaguars a Valley Conference victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Hickman finished with 15 points.
Lawson Godfrey had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Kolton Kunz scored 11, including a tying layup with 5.7 second remaining. Simon Morgan had eight points and eight rebounds.
Loyola plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Monday.
Waseca 74, New Prague 63: Andrew Morgan had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Waseca won a nonconference game at New Prague.
Ryan Dufault added 27 points and five assists.
Waseca (1-0) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 41: Kyries Harrison scored 23 points to lead the Chargers to a Tomahawk Conference win.
Christian Edwards scored 10 points for MVL.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Madelia 65: Jacob Cahill scored 20 points as the Bulldogs opened with a Valley Conference road win.
Karson Lindsay added 14 points, Memphis James scored 13 and Landon Dimler had 11 points for JWP.
Ja’Sean Glover scored 33, and Colin Wihlm had 10 points for Madelia.
JWP plays at home Tuesday against Blooming Prairie. Madelia hosts St. James Area on Tuesday.
Triton 85, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 75: Zack Wells scored 22 points in the Knights’ nonconference loss at Lake Crystal.
Drew Dahl hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
LCWM plays at Cleveland on Thursday.
New Ulm 76, St. James Area 57: Josh Wenninger scored 20 points for the Eagles in a Big South Conference road win.
Isaiah Miller added 17 points for New Ulm.
Mike Swartz led the Saints with 20 points.
The Saints play at Madelia on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 69, Sibley East 59: Lucas Graff scored 17 points for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference win at Le Sueur.
Zach Berndt scored 13 points, and Nathan Gregersen had 12 points.
Lucas Flieth scored 19, and Kyle Dose scored 15 for Sibley East.
Le Sueur-Henderson hosts Tri-City United on Monday.
United South Central 62, Medford 47: Riley Staloch scored 23 points as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference opener at Wells.
Ethan Dallman added 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.