MANKATO -- Ben Ellingworth scored 26 points as Mankato Loyola upset Martin County West 58-48 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Simon Morgan had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Loyola.
The Crusaders (8-10, 3-5 in Valley) host Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Monday. Martin County West (14-2, 5-1) plays Thursday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Mankato East 72, Owatonna 59: Joich Gong scored 19 points as the Cougars won a Big Nine Conference home game.
Pal Kueth added 18 points and six rebounds, and Jax Madson had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jordan Merseth had 12 points, four steals and five assists.
East (15-1, 13-0 in Big Nine) plays at Red Wing on Thursday.
Rochester Century 71, Mankato West 56: Martez Redeaux scored 18 points in the Scarlets' Big Nine loss at Rochester.
West trailed by only two points with 7 minutes to play.
Buom Jock scored 13 points for West.
Mark Leonard scored 17 points for Century, and Canon Tweed had 16 points.
West (6-10, 4-8) hosts Austin on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 66, Cleveland 56: Cole Gunderson led JWP with 25 points in a Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Kobe Weimert finished with 13 points, and Ben Schrom scored 12 for the Bulldogs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 53: Domanik Paulson scored 31 points as the Bucs won a Gopher Conference game at New Richland.
WEM led 30-25 at halftime.
Grant McBroom scored 15 points, and Cole Kokoschke added 14 points for the Bucs.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 26 points, and Porter Peterson scored 11.
WEM (16-1) plays Thursday at Hayfield. NRHEG (3-15) plays Friday against Blooming Prairie.
United South Central 62, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 50: A.J. Kloos had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Rebels (7-9) claimed the Gopher Conference victory.
Colten Quade added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Dallman scored eight points.
St. Clair 96, Madelia 61: St. Clair scored 55 points in the second half, pulling away for the Valley Conference home win.
St. Clair led 41-29 at halftime.
Connor Andree led the Cyclones with 15 points, and Kolton Kunz added 13 points. Tom Loeffler and Devin Embacher each scored 12, and Max Hoosline added 11 points.
Ja'Sean Glover led Madelia with 37 points and 11 rebounds.
St. Clair (12-6, 5-2 in Valley) has a week off until playing at home against Cleveland on Feb. 6.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 55, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 50: Zack Wells scored 18 points as the Knights won a Valley game at Alden.
Landon Lantz added 11 points for LCWM.
Justin Nemec led ACGE with 16 points.
LCWM (3-12, 0-9) plays Friday at Martin County West.
Shattuck St Mary 49, Immanuel Lutheran 45: Orrin Gessner had 19 points and eight rebounds in Immanuel Lutheran's nonconference loss at Mankato.
Jaxon Libby added eight points and 14 rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Cambridge on Friday.
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, St. James Area 56: Michael Suarez scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, but the Saints lost the nonconference game.
Logan Carlson added 11 points, while Daevon Anderson and Hayden Jones each scored 10.
St. James Area plays at Fairmont on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.