MANKATO -- Jax Madson and Jordan Merseth each scored 15 for the Mankato East boys basketball team in a 69-56 Big Nine Conference win over Northfield Tuesday at the East gym.
B.J. Omot finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Dom Bangu had eight points, and Grant Hermer added six assists.
East (17-1, 15-0 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Rochester Century.
Albert Lea 66, Mankato West 64: Mekhi Collins scored 17 points in the Scarlets' Big Nine loss at Albert Lea.
Mason Ellwein had 16 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play. Martez Redeaux had 14 points, and Buom Jock scored 12.
West (6-12, 4-10) hosts Winona on Friday and Owatonna on Saturday.
Waseca 101, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 46: Kyreese Willingham finished with 30 points, reaching 1,000 for his career in the Bluejays nonconference home victory.
Ryan Dufault had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Jays, while Andrew Morgan finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
For the Panthers, Lonnie Wilson scored 17 points.
NRHEG (3-18) plays Friday at United South Central.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 97, Madelia 44: Domanik Paulson led WEM with 22 points in a nonconference road victory.
Nick LeMeiux scored 22 for the Bucs, and Dylan Androli had 14 points.
Madelia was lead by Ja'sean Glover who finished with 30 points and eight rebounds. Glover is now the all-time leading scorer at Madelia at 1,419.
The Bucs (19-1, 10-0) host Medford on Friday.
Maple River 79, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 38: Ben Trio had 18 points and six rebounds as Maple River won the 31st annual Jug game at Mapleton.
The Eagles are 25-6 in this series.
Mason Schirmer added 13 points, 10 assists and four steals for Maple River, which led 41-25 at halftime. Will Sellers added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Ethan McGregor scored 11 points.
Zack Wells led LCWM with 13 points.
Maple River (9-11) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
Cleveland 84, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 49: Ben Holden led the Clippers with 28 points in a Valley Conference home victory.
Isaac Mueller finished with 18 points, five assists and five rebounds for Cleveland. Eric Rohlfing added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers play Thursday at St. Clair.
Nicollet 66, Martin County West 42: Riley Hulke had 22 points, six assists and six steals as the Raiders won the Valley Conference road game.
Collin Bode added 16 points and five rebounds, and Colton Thomsen had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Radke scored nine points and grabbed seven boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.