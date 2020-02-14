MANKATO — The Mankato West boys basketball team dropped a Big Nine Conference home game on Friday, falling to Northfield 64-63 despite leading 61-57 with a minute to play.
The Scarlets missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.
Mason Ellwein led West with 24 points. Martez Redeaux had 13 points, and Mehki Collins added 10 points.
West (6-16) plays Tuesday at Faribault.
Mankato East 67, Winona 32: Joich Gong scored 19 points for the Cougars in the Big Nine road victory.
Dom Bangu and B.J. Omot each scored nine for East. Jordan Merseth had seven rebounds, while Jax Madson finished with five rebounds and five assists.
East (20-1, 18-0 in Big Nine) hosts Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
New Ulm 90, St. James Area 68: Reece Melby finished with 36 points for the Eagles in a home Big South Conference win.
Charlie Osborne added 17 points for the Eagles.
For St. James, Logan Carlson scored 22 points, and Derrick Halvorson added 20 points.
The Eagles play Tuesday at St. Peter.
St. Peter 73, Fairmont 57: Wyatt Olson scored 18 for the Saints as they won the Big South game.
Josh Johnson finished with 16 points, and Ethan Grant had 14 points.
The Saints (15-8, 7-2) host Belle Plaine Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 92, United South Central 63: Zack Sticken scored 21 points and Domanik Paulson had 20 as the Buccaneers won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Grant McBroom added 19 points, and Cole Kokoschke had 17 for WEM.
USC was led by A.J. Koos with 19 points, Colten Quade with 13 points and Riley Staloch with 12.
The Bucs (22-1, 13-0) host Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
Maple River 50, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 46: Ethan Fischer and Will Sellers each scored nine for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference victory at Mapleton.
Hayden Niebuhr added eight points and six rebounds for the Eagles.
Porter Peterson led NRHEG with 17 points. Lonnie Wilson scored 13.
Maple River (11-12, 7-4) plays Monday at Blooming Prairie.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 93, Cedar Mountain 70: The Chargers went 12 of 21 from 3-point range in the Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Dunwa Omot and Kyreis Harrison each scored 19 points for MVL. Jace Marotz added 15 points and five rebounds, while Mason Cox had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran 71, Valley Christian 47: Austin Hanel finished with 23 points and eight assists for the Trojans in the Christian Athletic league home game.
Peter Olmanson added 11 points and 17 rebounds.
The Trojans host Faith Christian today.
