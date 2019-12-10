WASECA — Andrew Morgan scored 27 points to lead Waseca to an 88-66 victory over Waconia in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Zach Hoehn scored 23 points, and Ryan Dufault added 22 points and five assists. Kyreese Willingham scored 12 points.
P.J. Hayes led Waconia with 41 points.
Waseca (2-2) hosts Worthington on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 94, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 43: Grant McBroom scored 19 points as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference game at home.
Zack Sticken scored 15 points, and Cole Kokoschke added 14 points.
For NRHEG, Lonnie Wilson scored 11 points.
WEM (4-0, 1-0) hosts Hayfield on Friday.
Nicollet 77, Immanuel Lutheran 41: Riley Hulke had 26 points and 14 assists as the Raiders won the nonconference game.
Shane Stevensen scored 15 points, and Colton Thomsen had nine points and six rebounds. Ben Radke added six points and nine rebounds.
Austin Hanel scored 24 points for the Trojans.
Immanuel hosts Victory Christian on Friday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 71, Norwood Young America 57: The Giants made 12 steals in the Minnesota River Conference victory at Le Sueur.
Dominic Drent led LSH with 23 points.
LSH (2-2, 1-0) plays Friday at Mayer Lutheran.
St. James Area 90, Madelia 74: Logan Carlson scored 23 points for the Saints in a nonconference game.
Derrick Halvorson added 22 points, and Hayden Jones scored 21.
The Saints were 15 of 18 at the free-throw line, while Madelia was 6 of 14.
La'Sean Glover scored 27 points and five rebounds for Madelia. Kurt Lugo scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds, and Kadin Benzel had 15 points.
St. James Area (2-2) plays Thursday at Lake Crystal. Madelia (1-3) plays Red Rock Central on Thursday at Lamberton.
Mayer Lutheran 58, Tri-City United 38: Dominick Miland scored 13 points for the Titans in the Minnesota River Conference loss at home.
TCU (0-3) hosts Jordan on Friday.
United South Central 74, Bethlehem Academy 70: A.J. Kloos scored 33 points to lead the Rebels to the Gopher Conference victory at Wells.
Adam Stenzel scored 15 points, and Riley Staloch had 14 points. Ethan Dallman finished with 10 points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35: Dunwa Omot scored 26 points and had five blocks and four steals in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at New Ulm.
Mason Cox nad nine points and eight rebounds, and Jace Marotz had nine points and nine assists for MVL.
Ryan Lavrenz had nine points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds.
St Peter 86, Hutchinson 71: Wyatt Olson scored 25 points, and Josh Johnson added 22 as the Saints won the nonconference road game.
Ethan Grant added 20 points for St. Peter.
