The Free Press
WILLMAR — Wyatt Olson broke St. Peter’s all-time scoring record on Thursday, scoring 28 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a 94-83 nonconference victory over Willmar.
Olson, who now has 1,291 points, broke the Joey Bartlett’s mark of 1,285 set in 2012.
Josh Johnson had 22 points for the Saints. Bennett Olson scored 14 points, and Ethan Grant had 13.
St. Peter (5-0) plays Marshall on Saturday in the Big South Conference Crossover at Fairmont.
Mankato East 82, Winona 61: Jax Madson and Joich Gong each scored 20 for the Cougars in a Big Nine home victory.
Jordan Merseth had 12 points and five rebounds, and B.J. Omot finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Grant Hermer added five assists.
The Cougars (3-1, 3-0 in Big Nine) host Red Wing Saturday.
Waseca 82, Worthington 43: Andrew Morgan scored 28 points and had four rebounds as the Bluejays won the Big South Conference game at home.
Kyreese Willingham added 17 points for Waseca. Ryan Dufault had 12 points and six assists. Matt Seberson finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Waseca (3-2) plays Jackson County Central in the Big South Crossover on Saturday at Fairmont.
St. James Area 58, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 51: Logan Carlson scored 19 points as the Saints won the nonconference road game.
Also for the Saints, Hayden Jones had 15 points, while Derrick Halvorsen scored 14.
For the Knights, Miles Flack led the way with 15 points. Austin Nickels scored 11 points.
St. James (3-2) plays Pipestone in the Big South Crossover on Saturday at Fairmont
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, West Lutheran 26: Dunwa Omot scored 25 points and had five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the Chargers’ home victory.
Jace Marotz finished with 11 points. Kyreis Harrison scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Maxon Cox also grabbed nine boards.
MVL led 37-16 at halftime.
Mankato Loyola 75, Medford 59: Matthew Helget finished with 12 points and seven assists for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference road victory.
Matthew Kujawa and Lawson Godfrey also scored 12 points. Simon Morgan finished with nine rebounds.
The Crusaders (2-2) play Monday at Cleveland.
Fairmont 57, New Ulm 45: Reece Melby reached the 1,000-point mark, scoring 23 for the Eagles in a road Big South loss.
Cole Rhode finished with 17 points.
For Fairmont, Zach Jorgensen led the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
St. Clair 65, Maple River 47: Connor Andree scored 18 points for the Cyclones in a home nonconference victory.
Max Hoosline added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
For Maple River, Mason Schirmer scored 16 points.
The Cyclones (2-1) play Saturday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Madelia 73, Red Rock Central 62: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Blackhawks in a road victory.
Kadin Benzel had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kurt Lugo scored 18 points.
Madelia (2-3) plays Tuesday at Mountain Lake.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 72, United South Central 44: A.J. Kloos scored 21 points in the Rebels’ road loss.
Adam Stenzel added seven points.
USC plays Maple River today in Wells.
BOLD 74, Nicollet 69: Riley Hulke scored 25 points and had nine assists in the Raiders’ nonconference home loss.
Shane Stevensen scored 24 points for Nicollet. Colton Thomsen finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Radke had nine points and eight rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.