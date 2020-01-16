The Free Press
WASECA — Andrew Morgan scored 25 points and reached 1,000 points for his career, leading the Waseca boys basketball team to an 85-42 Big South Conference victory over Fairmont on Thursday.
Morgan, a junior, also had 13 rebounds.
Kyreese Willingham added 24 points and six rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Dufault scored 16 points and dished out six assists.
Waseca (11-3) is scheduled to play Saturday at Marshall.
St. Clair 91, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 63: Mason Ward had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones, who won their annual Coaches vs. Cancer Game.
Officials expect the event to raise over $20,000. The $60-per-point match raised $9,240.
Conner Andree added 17 points for St. Clair, and Devin Embacher had 14 points.
St. Clair (10-4) hosts Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 53, St. Cloud Christian 40: Austin Hanel scored 18 points, dished out 11 assists and pulled down five rebounds to lead the Trojans to win in Mankato.
Peter Olmanson had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaxon Libby finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Immanuel plays the Rochester Defenders on Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 87, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64: Cole Kokoschke scored 33 points to lead the Bucs to the nonconference home win.
Grant McBroom scored 18 points for WEM, and Domanik Paulson had 14 points.
WEM (13-1) hosts Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 89, Wabasso 56: Dunwa Omot scored 21 points and blocked three shots to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Jace Marotz had 5 points and five assists. Mason Cox scored 13 points. Jacob Norris pulled down seven rebounds for MVL.
Cleveland 67, Heron Lake-Okabena 53: Ben Holden scored 23 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots as the Clippers won the nonconference home game.
Luke Mueller and Isaac Mueller each finished with 13 points. Eric Rohlfing scored 11 points.
Cleveland (5-7) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday.
New Ulm Cathedral 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40: The Greyhounds won the nonconference game at New Ulm.
For the Bulldogs, Ben Schrom scored 10 points, and Tyler Storjohann had six points.
JWP hosts Alden-Conger on Monday.
Belle Plaine 67, Tri-City United 24: The Tigers won the Minnesota River Conference home game, getting 11 points each from Jack Kruger and Michael Fisel.
The Titans were led by Carlos Estevez with 10 points.
Nicollet 74, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 71: Colton Thomsen had 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Raiders won the nonconference game at home.
Riley Hulke also had a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists.
Shane Stevensen scored 10 points for Nicollet.
Blue Earth Area 83, St. James Area 66: Cameron Anderson scored 25 points to lead the Bucs to the Big South Conference home victory.
Austin Thiefoldt scored 22 points for the winners. Grant Strukel and Zach Herrmann each had 10 points.
For St. James, Derrick Halvorson led the way with 20 points. Hayden Jones had 15 points, and Logan Carlson had 14 points.
The Saints play Monday against Mountain Lake Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.