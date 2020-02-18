The Free Press
FARIBAULT — The Mankato West boys basketball team nearly came back from a 17-point halftime deficit on Tuesday but fell 79-76 to Faribault in a Big Nine Conference game.
West missed a half-court shot that would have tied the game at the buzzer.
Buom Jock and Mason Ellwein each scored 16 for West. Martez Redeaux added 12 points.
The Scarlets (6-17) host Mankato East Friday.
Glenville-Emmons 63, Immanuel Lutheran 57: Trojans junior Austin Hanel scored the 1,000th point of his career in the nonconference loss.
Hanel finished with 20 points.
Jaxon Libby scored 15 points. Ben Stelter had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Madelia 73, United South Central 71: Ja’Sean Glover finished a 3-point play, making a free throw with four seconds remaining in overtime as the Blackhawks won the Valley Conference game at Wells.
Glover finished with 41 points, with 32 of them coming in the second half and overtime. Kurt Lugo added 14 points and six rebounds.
The Blackhawks (9-14) host Edgerton Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70: The Chargers broke a 70-70 tie with 13 seconds left and won the nonconference game at Waterville.
Dunwa Omot led MVL with 19 points. Jace Marotz scored 15 points. Kyreis Harrison and Mason Cox had 11 points each, and Jacob Norris scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
The Bucs were led by Grant McBroom with 22 points. Nick Lemieux had 14, and Cole Kokoschke and Zach Sticken each had 12.
WEM (22-2) plays Thursday at Belle Plaine.
Waseca 73, Fairmont 52: Andrew Morgan scored 31 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Bluejays to the Big South Conference win at Farimont.
Ryan Dufault had 17 points and nine assists, and Zach Hoehn scored 12 for the Jays.
For Fairmont (13-8), Wyatt Frank led the way with 20 points, and Jack Hested had 15.
Waseca (20-5) will host Marshall on Friday for the conference championship.
St. Peter 66, New Ulm 47: Caden Oeltjenbruns and Wyatt Olson scored 13 points each as the Saints defeated the visiting Eagles in a Big South Conference game.
Ethan Volk added 10 points.
New Ulm was led by Charlie Osborne with 17 points and Reece Melby with 13.
St. Peter (17-8, 8-2) hosts Worthington on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 72, St. James 58: Cameron Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Bucs to the Big South Conference win at St. James.
Austin Thiefoldt scored 16 points, and Braden Gudahl had 14.
For the Saints, Logan Carlson had 17 points, and Derrick Halvorson had 10.
Belle Plaine 79, Tri-City United 57: Noah Schumacher scored 17 points and led the Tigers to the Minnesota River Conference victory at Montgomery.
The Titans’ Dominick Miland had 11 points.
TCU (1-22) plays Friday at Norwood Young America.
Sibley East 70, Norwood Young America 66: JaBez Bates scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to the Minnesota River Conference win at Arlington.
Lucas Tesch had 17 points, and Lucas Dose scored 16 points for the winners.
Central’s Jerid Fahey had 21 points.
Southwest Christian 63, Le Sueur-Henderson 54: Zach Berndt scored 17 points for the Giants in the Minnesota River Conference loss at home.
Southwest was led by Tyren Harris with 15 points.
LSH plays Friday at Belle Plaine.
Nicollet 59, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 56: The Raiders won the Valley Conference outright with the win at Northrop.
Shane Stevensen led Nicollet with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Riley Hulke scored 18 points and had eight assists.
Randolph 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54: The Rockets won the nonconference game against the Bulldogs at Janesville.
JWP was led by Kobe Weimert with 19 points. Cole Gunderson and Dylan Rinehart each had 12.
JWP (11-14) hosts Norwood Young America on Thursday.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 47, Cleveland 38: Ben Holden scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Clippers in the nonconference home loss.
Eric Rohlfing had nine points for Cleveland.
Cleveland (7-17) hosts Medford on Thursday.
Maple River 77, Medford 42: Ethan Fischer led the Eagles with 16 points and five rebounds in the Gopher Conference road win
Ben Trio added 12 points. Mason Schirmer finished with 10 points, eight assists and six steals. Ethan McGregor scored 11 points.
The Eagles (12-13) host Hayfield Friday.
