The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Top-seeded Waterville-Elysian Morristown got 27 points from Domanik Paulson and defeated fourth-seeded Nicollet 71-66 in a Section 2A, South Subsection tournament game on Thursday.
Grant McBroom scored 21 points for the Buccaneers, and Cole Kokoschke had 17 points.
For Nicollet, Shane Stevenson led all scorers with 29 points and had 10 rebounds. Riley Hulke finished with 22 points and 11 assists.
WEM will play second-seeded Springfield in the subsection final at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Springfield knocked off third-seeded Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 79-74 in the second game at Lake Crystal.
In Section 2A, North Subsection play, top-seeded BOLD won the first game, defeating fourth-seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 98-85 at St. Peter High School.
BOLD will play second-seeded New Ulm Cathedral at 6 p.m. Monday at Gustavus.
The Greyhounds defeated third-seeded Mayer Lutheran 65-59 in the second game at St. Peter.
Section 2AA
Dunwa Omot scored 22 points and had six steals and four assists as top-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran defeated Belle Plaine 77-45 in a North Subsection game at New Prague.
Kyreis Harrison had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Mason Cox also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jace Marotz scored 15 points, and Jacob Norris grabbed 13 rebounds.
Josh Gregory led Belle Plaine with 14 points.
The Chargers will face second-seeded Jordan at 6 p.m. Monday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena. In the second game at New Prague, Jordan defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 79-73 in overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.