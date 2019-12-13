The Free Press
AUSTIN — The Mankato West boys basketball team fell 67-47 to Austin in a Big Nine Conference matchup Friday.
Mason Ellwein and Martez Redeaux each had 15 points for the Scarlets. Buom Jock scored 10 points.
West (0-4) will host Albert Lea Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, Hayfield 71 (OT): Grant McBroom scored 35 points in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference home victory.
Hayfield had the final possession in overtime, but was unable to get a shot off.
Domanik Paulson added 13 points for WEM. Zach Sticken and Cole Kokoschke each scored 12.
WEM (5-0) plays Tuesday at Maple River.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 43: Jace Marotz scored 23 points and had six rebounds as the Chargers won at home.
Kyreis Harrison had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Mason Cox had nine points and seven rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran 67, Victory Christian 52: Peter Olmanson finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans.
Ben Stelter added 13 points for Immanuel.
Jordan 82, Tri-City United 38: Matthew Rabenberg had 16 points for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference loss.
Reagan Koch led Jordan with 17 points.
Maple River 54, United South Central 52: The visiting Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
The Rebels (2-3) were led by A.J. Kloos with 25 points. Adam Stenzel had eight points.
Cedar Mountain 67, Cleveland 53: The Clippers were led by Ben Holden, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a home loss.
Eric Rohlfing had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Clippers (1-3) play Monday at Mankato Loyola.
Blooming Praire 75, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 26: Lonnie Wilson finished with eight points for the Panthers in a Gopher Conference home loss.
Blooming Praire’s Kaden Thomas finished with 18 points.
