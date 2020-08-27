The COVID-19 protocols are in place, the shortened schedules have been released, the preseason is all but over.
It’s time to start running – for real.
The high school cross country season kicks off today and Friday for Mankato East and Mankato West and Sept. 8 for Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.
Success in cross country is traditionally measured by how well teams and individuals do in their section and state meets. That might not be the case this season as the pandemic has forced the Minnesota State High School league to reconsider postseason events. That means success in 2020 will likely be gauged by how well participants do in their season-ending conference meets.
“That’s when we’re all trying to peak,” West boys cross country coach Joe Broze said. “There’s still a chance they could reinstate the section and state meets, but it doesn’t look good. Everybody’s targeting the conference meets.”
All of the larger regular-season meets have been eliminated from the schedule. Dual meets and triangulars will be the norm until the conference competitions in early October.
Mankato East boys
The Cougars are coming of a successful season in which they qualified for the state meet, finishing 14th in Class AA. The team has lost some first-rate runners, but has a number of quality runners coming back.
With 60 student-athletes out for the team in grades 7-12, coach Chris Ward has plenty of depth. The top returnee is senior Andrew Johnson, who put in more than 500 miles over the summer.
Fellow senior Calvin Moeller is also back and should be among the Top 5. Another senior, Konner Akey, has returned and should challenge to be in that top group.
Two freshmen who figure to work their way into Top 5 positions are Isaiah Anderson and Luke Scholtes. The other top candidates include junior Mack Rohlk, sophomore Caleb Bentley and freshmen Evan MacLean and Tad Wrage. Anderson ran with East’s varsity in the state meet last season so he brings back needed experience.
The Cougars open the season today with a home meet against Owatonna on the course behind the high school.
Mankato West boys
Joe Broze is in his 32nd year of coaching and has been elevated from assistant to head coach. “It’s a weird year, but we’re having fun and that’s all that counts,” he said.
Senior captain Will Simmons is back to anchor the squad after finishing among the team’s Top 5 regularly in 2019. Carson Deichman, another senior captain, is also back, as is junior Silas Simpson and freshman Blake Kirby.
Two newcomers, who will also be competing as mountain bikers this fall, are brothers Arnold (sophomore) and Markus (senior) Rupnow. Their older brother, Hans Rupnow, was the team’s top runner last season. Hans is now competing at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Two more returning letterwinners are senior captains Tim Cain and Kallen Femrite.
“It’s the kind of season where you have to literally take it day by day and meet by meet,” Broze said.
Loyola/Cleveland boys
It’s been a pretty good run for the Crusaders over the last three years, going to state three times and finishing 13th, 12th and third.
The team has lost four of its top eight runners from a year ago, including all-state runner Mitchell Johnstone who is now competing at Winona State. All-stater Jerrett Peterson has also graduated.
Heading up the crop of returnees is senior Tyler Erickson, who was an all-section runner in 2019. Sophomore James Younge brings back a wealth of experience, having run at state the last two years.
Senior Joe Huisken missed most of last season, but is healthy now and should be a major contributor. Senior Eric Rohlfing and ninth-graders Jorden Rossow and Nathan Strobel are also top varsity candidates. Rossow and Strobel ran at state last fall.
“It will be hard to replace Mitchell and Jerrett, but we have some good kids back who have experience in big meets,” Coach Dale Compton said. “We’ll see how everything shakes out.”
The season is expected to culminate with the four-team Valley Conference meet that includes the Crusaders, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet, Madelia-Truman-Granada-Huntley-East Chain and Martin County West/Martin Luther. MCWML will host the conference meet at Welcome on Oct. 8.
Mankato East girls
Cougars coach Jennifer Hillger brings back a squad that did not graduate a single runner from its varsity lineup. The returning nucleus is led by sophomores Olivia Beschorner and Emmy Schulz, who were the team’s 1-2 punch in 2019.
Junior Eva Matejcek is also back from the Top 5 group. Seniors Joanna Bristol and Lauren Reuter will provide leadership and experience to the still relatively young squad. Some of the newer faces who will challenge for varsity spots include junior Megan Friedrichs, sophomore Randi Baier and seventh-grader Lauren Henkels.
“It’s been an unusual preseason, but the girls are having fun,” Hillger said. “They’re just glad to be outside doing something and catching up with each other.”
East opens the season at today against Owatonna on the course behind the high school.
Mankato West girls
Coach Scott Carlson said the main goal this season is to make it through without any major stoppages due to COVID-19.
“We have three dual meets and three triangulars on the schedule,” he said. “If a team has to get quarantined for awhile, that could have a major affect on the standings for the conference meet.”
The Scarlets have eight runners with legitimate shots at cracking the Top 5. Leading the way will be ninth-grader Chloe Aanenson, sophomore Nicole Swanson and senior Katie Swanson.
Freshman Livia Anderson and sophomore Breck Carlson are also in that Top 5 mix, as are junior Emily Landgraff, ninth-grader Ryleigh Quint and freshman Makayla Thorson.
“Chloe and Nicole are our clear No. 1 and 2, but I can see the other spots changing a lot from meet to meet,” Carlson said.
This should be one of West’s stronger teams; the Scarlets are aiming for a Top 3 finish in the conference.
West begins the season Friday with a home meet against Austin at the Dakota Meadows course.
Loyola/Cleveland girls
Last year’s top runner Ellie Nygren has graduated and will now compete at Viterbo College. “Losing her leadership will hurt, but we’re hoping some of our younger girls will be able to step up,” said Compton, who also coaches the girls team.
This year’s top returner is freshman Lyndsey Wangsness, who ran at sections the last two seasons. “We don’t have a clear second at this point,” Compton said. “We have a number of seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders challenging for spots.”
Senior Macey Ziebarth will make a push to be in the top group, as will junior Maria Leonard. Seventh-graders Molly Koester, Kathryn Huisken and Kathryn Cooney have all been looking strong in practice.
The Crusaders open the season at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a triangular on the course at Good Counsel Hill. Madelia-Truman-Granada-Huntley-East Chain and Maple River will be the other two teams involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.