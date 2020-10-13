The Associated Press
MINNETRISTA — Senior Andrew Johnson became the first runner from Mankato East to win the conference and section boys cross country championship in the same season.
Johnson took first place at the Section 2AA meet Tuesday, finishing in 16:16 and winning by more than 18 seconds. Last week, he won the Big Nine Conference race in 16:08.1, almost 23 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Buffalo was the team champion with 45 points. East was fourth at 152, with Mankato West in 13th at 305 and St. Peter in 17th at 490. Johnson ran the 5,000-meter course in 16:16.6, more than 18 seconds clear of the runner-up.
East’s Calvin Moeller finished 18th in 17:35.9, one spot ahead of Isaiah Anderson in 17:36.8. Evan MacLean placed 46th in 18:30.4, and McCormick Rohlk took 68th in 18:59.0.
West’s Will Simmons placed 43rd in 18:12. Markus Rupnow placed 56th in 18:45.2, followed by Arnold Rupnow (58th, 18:47.1), Carson Deichman (62nd, 18:51.5) and Tim Cain (86th, 19:19.6).
Gavin Selly was St. Peter’s top runner, placing 63rd in 18:53.2. Other St. Peter runners were Willem Nelsen (83rd, 19:16.9), Connor Snow (113rd, 20:47.6), Callum Harmes (115th, 21:12.2) and Luke Banks (116th, 21:52.1).
In the girls race, Waconia was the champion with 48 points. East was fourth at 108, West was seventh at 226 and St. Peter was 16th at 413.
The individual winner was Chanhassen’s Isabella Roemer in 18:39.0.
East’s top runner was Randi Baier, who placed 12th in 20:08.0. Olivia Beschorner took 14th in 20:19.6, Lauren Henkels finished 16th in 20:27.7, Emmy Schulz was 31st in 21:26.6, and Ava Matejcek ended up 35th in 21:37.4.
Chloe Aanenson led West with a 17th-place finish in 20:32.0. Nicole Swanson was 22nd in 20:45.8, followed by Ryleigh Quint in 54th in 22:24.2, Teresa Kiewiet in 59th in 22:29.3 and Aspen Clarksean in 74th in 22:47.2.
St. Peter’s runners were Hadley Stuehrenberg (43rd, 22:03.1), Breeley Ruble (72nd, 22:43.7), Robin Hibscher (83rd, 23:22.2) and Maya Winsell (104th, 24:50.0).
Section 2A
Belle Plaine won the girls’ team championship, scoring 60 points at the Montgomery Golf Course.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet finished fourth with 112, followed by Waterville-Elysian-Morrisown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in fifth (176), Le Sueur-Henderson in sixth (181), Maple River in seventh (205), St. James Area in eighth (239), Tri-City United in ninth (250), Sibley East in 10th (312), Mankato Loyola/Cleveland in 12th (343), United South Central/Alden-Conger in 13th (345), Minnesota Valley Lutheran in 14th (362), Blue Earth Area in 17th (497) and Madelia-Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther in 18th at 497.
Clare Fischer of Sleepy Eye St.Mary’s/Sleepy Eye/New Ulm Cathedral was the individual winner at 19:56.6, with Malayh Metcalf of Glencoe-Silver Lake as runner-up in 20:21.2. Grace Feder of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop placed third in 20:28.7, while Savanna Deyoung of Belle Plaine (20:42.4) and Abigale Boetel of Glencoe-Silver Lake (20:51.7) rounded out the top five.
The boys champion was St. James Area with 53 points. Belle Plaine was third at 120, followed by Sibley East in sixth (164), Maple River in seventh (175), LCWMN in eight (234), TCU in ninth (234), WEM/JWP in 10th (295), New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in 11th (298), MVL in 12th (314), MTGHECML in 14th (327), Loyola/Cleveland in 15th (376), LSH in 16th (411), USCAC in 17th (425) and BEA in 18th (430).
St. James Area’s Caleb Rivera was the individual champion in 16:34.6. Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine took second at 17:08.2, with Cole Stencel of Maple River third at 17:17.1. Tyler Erickson of Loyola/Cleveland placed fourth at 17:37.4, ahead of Tyler Smith of Norwood-Young America at 17:44.0.
