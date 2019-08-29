The Associated PressThe Free Press
MANKATO — Mitchell Johnstone was the medalist and led the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team to a first-place finish at Thursday’s Loyola/Cleveland Invitational.
Johnstone ran the 5K race in 16:07.5.
The Crusaders scorers all finished in the top 10, giving them 26 points. Tri-City United was second with 33, followed by Le Sueur-Henderson (86)and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Jerrett Peterson was third in 17:17.1. Tyler Erickson was sixth in 17:43.1, Brett Omtvedt was seventh in 17:59.5, and James Younge scored in ninth place and was 10th overall in 18:43.8.
TCU’s Austin Antony finished second in 17:04.0. Teammates Hunter Rutt and Hugo Ruiz were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 17:18.9 and 17:23.0.
Le Sueur-Henderson was led by Trace Edmondson, who was ninth in 18:30.7. Cole Stenzel of Maple River, which had an incomplete team, was eighth.
In the girls meet, WEM/JWP won with 41 points, led by second place-finisher Addison Peed, who had a time of 19:57.6, fourth-place Lauren Dimler (21:29.3), sixth-place Emma Johnson (22:08.6) and ninth-place Ashlin Keyes (22:38.5).
Grace Feder of G-F-W was the medalist (19:44.5) and led her team to second place with 56 points. Le Sueur-Henderson was third (60), followed by Loyola/Cleveland (93) and TCU (103).
The Crusaders’ Ellie Nygren took third place with a time of 20:09.4, and Abby Skane was 10th in 22:55.4.
The Giants’ Arlett Rios was seventh (22:22.1), and Cooper VandenEinde was eighth (22:26.9). Maple River’s Brianna Burkhardt was 11th (23:03.8), and TCU’s Ariana Krautkramer was 12th (23:05.5).
West 28th at Northfield: Led by Will Simmons’ 72nd-place finish, the Scarlets boys team placed 28th out of 39 teams at the St. Olaf High School Showcase.
Simmons ran the 5K race in 18:04.7. Teammate Owen Bjork was 114th with a time of 18:33.5. Other scorers for the Scarlets were Hans Rupnow (139th, 18:48.2), Carson Deichman (147th, 18:53.6) and Silas Simpson (200th, 19:28.8).
West had 672 points. Mounds View was first with 84. Emmett Anderson of eighth-place Staples was the medalist with a time of 15:44.5.
Stewartville meet: Daniel Nydegger took 13th place with a time of 18:57, and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys took 14th at the 20-team meet.
The Panthers’ Caden Riewer was 48th with a time of 20:17.
For the NRHEG girls, Micaela Vaale took 48th place in 24:43. The Panthers dd not field a full team.
