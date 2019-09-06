The Free Press
FARIBAULT — The Mankato West girls took fourth place, and the East girls took ninth at the Faribault Invitational cross country meet on Friday. The West boys placed 12th in the 15-team meet.
In the girls race, West had 156 points, and East had 188. Stillwater won with 24.
The Scarlets were led by Ana Goellner, who finished 23rd in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 21:03.2. Other scorers for West included: Nicole Swanson (26th, 21:13.1), Chloe Aanenson (27th, 21:13.2), Katie Swanson (31st, 21:34.7) and Livia Anderson (49th, 22:22.2).
The Cougars were led by Emmy Schulz, who took 17th in 20:38.3. Other East scorers included: Olivia Beschorner (20th, 21:01.0), Ava Matejcek (37th, 21:51.6), Joanna Bristol (55th, 22:35.4) and Lauren Reuter (59th, 22:44.0)
Stillwater’s Analee Weaver was the medalist with a time of 18:15.3.
In the boys meet, West had 273 points. Stillwater won with 48.
The Scarlets’ top finisher was Hans Rupnow, who took 34th in 17:56.0. Other West scorers included: Owen Bjork (52nd, 18:19.9), Will Simmons (54th, 18:30.2), Carson Deichman (59th, 18:41.60 and Grant Haggerty (74th, 19:10.6).
Math & Science Academy’s Harris Anderson won the race in 16:03.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.