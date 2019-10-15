The Free Press
OWATONNA — Jett Oachs took second and Andrew Johnson placed fifth, leading the Mankato East boys cross country team to a runner-up finish at the Big Nine Conference championships on Tuesday at Brooktree Golf Course.
East had 83 points, just two behind Rochester Century. Mankato West was 10th with 270.
Oachs ran the 5K race in 15:45.0. He was edged at the finish by Winona’s Carter Briggs, who had a time of 15:44.9.
Johnson had a time of 16:29.5. The Cougars’ Calvin Moeller (17:13.6), David Wedzina (17:16.1) and Calvin Rykhus (17:19.2) finished 24th, 25th and 27th, respectively.
West was led by Hans Rupnow, who placed 29th in 17:20.2. Will Simmons was 50th (17:51.8) and Josh Landgraff was 51st (17:54.6). Other scorers were Blake Kirby (69th, 18:25.1) and Grant Haggerty (18:27.1).
Big Nine girls: Mankato West took seventh with 157 points, and East took eighth with 172 at the conference championship meet at Owatonna.
Red Wing won the title with 76 points, led by medalist Grace Johnson, who had a time of 19:01.8.
The Cougars’ Olivia Beschorner placed 10th in 20:00.4. Other scorers were Emmy Schulz (20th, 20:22.3), Ava Matejcek (34th, 20:53.2), Eva Peters (48th, 21:35.1) and Joanna Bristol (60th, 22:02.0).
Chloe Aanenson led the Scarlets with a 17th-place finish (20:14.3). Other scorers were Nicole Swanson (23rd, 20:34.1), Karina Hulzebos (35th, 20:56.3), Livia Anderson (36th, 20:57.1) and Ana Goellner (46th, 21:29.7).
Valley Conference boys: Mitchell Johnstone was the medalist with a time of 16:21, leading Mankato Loyola/Cleveland to the conference championship at Madelia.
Loyola/Cleveland scored 20 points, followed by Martin County West at 38 and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet at 71. Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain did not have a full team.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Jerrett Peterson took third at 17:27, followed by Tyler Erickson in fourth at 17:34, Brett Omtvedt in fifth in 18:29 and James Younge in seventh in 19:01.
Valley girls: Martin County West scored 24 points to win the championship at Madelia.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet was runner-up at 47, and Loyola/Cleveland scored 67.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Ellie Nygren took third at 20:36, and Lyndsey Wangsness placed 11th in 23:11.
Minnesota River Conference boys: Jordan scored 50 points to win the Minnesota River Conference title at Montgomery.
Tri-City United was second at 80, followed by Belle Plaine (84), Sibley East (92), Norwood Young America (109), Southwest Christian (131), Le Sueur-Henderson (174) and Mayer Lutheran (182).
Belle Plaine’s Drew Hastings was the winner in 16:12.98, followed by Austin Antony of TCU (16:27.61), Symon Keiser of Jordan (16:29.35), Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine (16:47.81) and Evan Lee of Mayer Lutheran (17:00.24).
MRC girls: Jordan’s team score was 36, edging Belle Plaine by six points, at the conference meet at Montgomery.
Mayer Lutheran placed third at 65, followed by Le Sueur-Henderson at 89, Tri-City United at 143, Southwest Christian at 164 and Norwood Young America at 178. Sibley East did not have a full team.
Addison Hoof of Mayer Lutheran was the winner at 18:57.31. Basia Babcock of Jordan placed second at 19:16.31, with Kendra Krueger of Jordan (19:19.02) , McKenna Herrmann of Belle Plaine (19:24.22) and Jessa Heimerl of Mayer Lutheran (19:52.89) rounding out the top five.
Gopher Conference boys: Cole Stenzel of Maple River was the individual champion at the conference meet, which was held at Hayfield.
Medford was the team champion with 45 points, followed by Maple River at 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morriston/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 58, Blooming Prairie at 93, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 102 and Hayfield at 102.
Daniel Nydegger of NRHEG placed second in 18:15.
Gopher girls: Waterville-Elysian-Morriston/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was the team winner at the conference meet at Hayfield.
WEMJWP swept the top five spots in the race. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was runner-up at 71, with United South Central/Alden-Conge at 85, Blooming Prairie at 97 and Maple River at 106.
