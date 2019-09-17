The Free Press
WACONIA — Jett Oachs took third place individually and led the Mankato East boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the 13-team Waconia Run the Lakes Invitational.
Oachs ran the 4K race in 14:07.4. Chanhassen’s Zachary Long took first in 13:52.6
East’s Andrew Johnson was sixth in 14:29.2, and Calvin Moeller was 13th in 14:53.0. David Wedzina was 19th in 15:16.1. Matthew Wedzina was 23rd in 15:28.0.
Buffalo won the team competition with 44 points. East had 64.
In the girls meet, East’s Emmy Schulz took 10th place with a time of 17:56.1, and the Cougars finished sixth as a team.
Olivia Beschorner took 12th in 18:08.5, and Ava Matejcek was 18th in 18:28.8.
Marshall won with 56 points. East had 122. Delano’s Grace Jostock was the medalist with a time of 16:39.7.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Invitational: Mitchell Johnstone was the top finisher in 17:04 as Mankato Loyola/Cleveland won the boys race at New Richland.
Loyola/Cleveland scored 36 points, followed by Tri-City United at 47, Maple River at 98, Medford at 106, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 108, NRHEG at 115 and Blooming Prairie at 144.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Jerrett Peterson placed fourth at 18:13, Tyler Erickson finished seventh at 18:52, Brett Omtvedt took ninth at 19:19, and James Younge was 15th at 19:56.
WEMJWP won the girls race with 26 points. Pacelli was runner-up at 44, followed by TCU at 60 and Maple Riiver at 100.
Ellie Nygren placed third at 21:38 for Loyola/Cleveland, which did not have a complete team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.